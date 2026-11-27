2026 was a big year for friendslop, but 2025 was its breakout year. That's thanks in large part to Peak, which not only drew in millions of players, but helped establish a new genre after its developers happily leaned into the new term, despite its less-than-complimentary description. But it was actually 2020 that might have been the most important year for friendslop.
That's according to Petter Henriksson, CEO of Landfall Games, which was one half of Peak alongside Aggro Crab Studios. Speaking about the growth of cooperative games in the latest issue of Edge Magazine, he says that during the pandemic "gaming became more acceptable as a social endeavour," and that it found mainstream acceptance as "how you create social contact with your friends."
But that came at something of a cost. During those lockdowns, Henriksson says "we spent a lot of years playing multiplayer together and someone always had to lose." The problem there, he points out, is that "you don't want to play with all your friends in your game and you lose." And that's because, as he so cunningly puts it: "Losing feels terrible."
Now, before the inevitable joke about why nobody told my League of Legends friends that, I should point out that Henriksson is making a wider point about game design, rather than simply telling you you'd rather win. If the point of playing the game is to spend time with friends, forcing someone to lose isn't necessarily conducive to keeping that group playing. 'Friendslop' maintains stakes, but its generally collaborative approach means that you all win as a team, or all lose as a team - rather than making any one person do better than everyone else.
Henriksson's ideas are hardly new - the idea of friendslop has been pretty mainstream since Among Us was a breakout hit in 2020 - but it's interesting to see this philosophy put forward in such a simple way. Elsewhere in the feature, we hear from the teams behind REPO, Big Walk, and even Wardogs, but it's Henriksson who once again makes an excellent point about how the genre has changed. Peak kicked off a huge swathe of friendly co-op titles, but in doing so it massively raised the bar: "If you make a friendslop game today, it has to be a lot better than it had to be when we did it."
This is Quote of the Day, GamesRadar+'s member-exclusive column bringing you talking points from around the industry.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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