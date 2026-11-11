Is nothing sacred: Shrek 2 Remastered pummeled on Steam over Epic Games account requirement and suspected "AI textures"

Aspyr Media's Shrek 2 Remastered has been released to Mixed Steam reviews amid complaints of Epic Games integration and potential AI use.
The biggest game release of November 2026 has finally arrived, with Shrek 2 Remastered – a remaster of the 2004 hit game based on the best film sequel ever made – arriving on modern platforms. The original game was a certified platinum couch co-op banger in my domain, with it featuring four-player co-op in every stage with varying Shrek characters to play as.
By 2004 standards – a year with San Andreas, Half-Life 2, Halo 2, and the greatest game ever made, Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater – it wasn't exactly a major hit, but placed next to movie tie-in games of the era, it's certainly up there alongside the likes of Spider-Man – which Activision also published a month after Shrek.
However, since its launch yesterday, Shrek 2 Remastered hasn't had quite the reception many would hope on Steam. While not as negative as the reaction to Aspyr's Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, Shrek hasn't gone down as well as the company's other remasters like the Tomb Raider trilogies. The remaster currently sits at "Mixed" on Steam with 46% of the 389 reviews being positive.
Reviews report that the remaster lacks basic options settings, poorly implemented mouse and keyboard support, and graphics that don't look all that remastered compared to the PS2, as well as cutscenes not running at the new resolution at all. Some reviews even reckon that the remaster was done with generative AI, with one going as far to say "my theory is that this is vibecoded. AI textures."
The multiplayer has also caught flak, with some players reporting that local co-op does not work for them. Plus, the game uses Epic Games link for the online multiplayer, which is seen as ogre the line for many, with multiple reviews lamenting the integration. All around, it sounds like a bit of a letdown for fans of the game, even though some are praising it despite its myriad issues.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.