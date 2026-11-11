Praise the sun: Dark Souls 2 and 3 are back online after 2 weeks as FromSoftware finishes its "investigation into vulnerabilities"

The silence is over. The servers for Dark Souls 2 and 3 have been reactivated after they were suddenly turned off at the end of October due to apparent security issues, with FromSoftware saying the problems have been resolved.
The studio announced that normality has resumed today, November 11. "Regarding the temporary suspension of the game server for Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3, the investigation has been completed and the fix has been applied," the company writes. "The game server and online features are now restored."
Whether you enjoy invading other players and trolling them or helping people out in particularly hefty encounters, all is now well once again across the planes of Drangleic and Lothric. As much as can be anyway, they're still perpetual hellscapes scarred by centuries of brutality and tyrants. But nowhere's perfect.
A relief as is, the quick comeback for the servers this time around is even more so because we've seen the online aspects of these games turned off for much longer before. Both installments of the series went quiet on the server side on PC in 2022 for weeks, leaving the community completely in the lurch.
The circumstances were similar too, because it was another potential security concern. Whatever was going on, FromSoftware took a lot longer to figure out what's what and put in appropriate safeguards.
This turnaround was mercifully short, though we still don't know the ins and outs. But then, we don't need to. The important part is that the games are back and players can enjoy them to their heart's content again. Hopefully, any potentially harmful characters keep their invasions to their characters and other players.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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