Final Fantasy 14 lets players back into the MMO after PHP vulnerability fears locked them out for nearly 24 hours, but that means housing demolition is back on the cards

Final Fantasy 14 players have endured a chaotic 21 hours or so – nearly an entire day – as PHP troubles sparked security lockdowns on new logins from Square Enix… but we're so back, baby.
That's right, Final Fantasy 14 has finally reopened its pearly gates to the public after all the PHP anxieties, with Square Enix announcing the "resumption" of new logins earlier today.
The announcement came almost an entire day after the developers first closed the doors on folks chomping at the bit to enter the MMO, citing the need for some fresh "security enhancements" as the reason for temporarily halting new logins.
The devs alsostated yesterday that "Following the suspension of new logins, the housing auto-demolition timer has been paused on all Worlds," and promised to "monitor developments and assess the situation before announcing when the timer will resume."
And, well, now that logins are picking back up, we've received word on when housing auto-demolition should return, too – and, sadly, the controversial feature is making its return next week.
"Security enhancement work related to the PHP programming language has been completed," an update on the housing situation from Square Enix reads. "The automatic housing demolition timer, which is currently suspended, will therefore resume on" – drumroll, please – October 26. Sigh.
"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused." It do just be like that sometimes, I suppose. Use it or lose it and all that.
As for the PHP debacle itself, in case you're out of the loop, there was a major worldwide internet security scare yesterday, basically. It involved PHP, the tech and scripting language that powers a plethora of websites and more.
There were two serious security weaknesses, leading to a lot of shutdowns – heck, even the Steam store went down amid all the issues. It was a lot, but thankfully it seems things are slowly picking back up.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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