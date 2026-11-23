Former PlayStation president Shuhei Yoshida has said that getting Final Fantasy 7 in Sony's hands was one of the proudest moments of his career.
Speaking to Pause for Thought (below), Yoshida recalls, "When I started in [the] third party department, our goal was to get all of the popular IPs from video game publishers to be on PlayStation." He notes that JRPGs were huge at the time with Dragon Quest having "huge lines" whenever a new release dropped in Japan.
"Luckily Squaresoft" – which was separate from Dragon Quest publisher Enix at that point – "decided to move their Final Fantasy franchise from Nintendo's system to PlayStation."
Yoshida notes that this was because series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi "wanted to create a cinematic movie narrative game using computer graphics cinematics" and that Nintendo's choice to stick with cartridges caused him to realise "he can't create his vision." Yoshida – who was the account manager for Square at that time – recalls getting an order for around 200 PS1 dev kits at the time from the publisher when the decision was made.
Former PlayStation Boss Shuhei Yoshida on AI in Gaming, Joining Sony and His Proudest Career Moments - YouTube
As much as everyone who grew up with one loves the N64 deeply, it's hard to look at it on paper as anything but a punching bag at the time. Nintendo going with cartridges again in the era of CD-based gaming caused the console to become a bit barren in terms of third parties as they all moved over to Sony's platform – Square being one of the biggest as the publisher who defined RPGs on the SNES with the likes of Chrono Trigger, Secret of Mana, and, of course, Final Fantasy.
Once Nintendo-based series like Mega Man, Dragon Quest, Metal Gear, and Street Fighter had their major releases arrive on PlayStation instead – Capcom only released three games for the system, and one of those was a Disney-licensed Tetris game and the other two were late ports of PS1 games (Resident Evil 2 and Mega Man Legends).
However, perhaps the most significant blow to Nintendo was Final Fantasy 7, which not only became the most beloved entry in the series, but also began an era of mainline Final Fantasy games being PlayStation exclusive until Final Fantasy 13 arrived on Xbox 360. Next year's Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be the first time a major entry arrives on a Nintendo console on day one since Final Fantasy 6 released.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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