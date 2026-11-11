Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and other JRPG hits help Square Enix to a 21.9% sales boost as multi-platform pivot to Switch 2 and Xbox pays off

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Allowing more people to play your game leads to more sales, who'd have thought?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth screenshot showing Aerith, a young woman with long fair hair and a flowing white gown, singing with her arms spread wide
(Image credit: Square Enix)
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Square Enix's financial results are looking healthier right now than they have done for some time, as it seems its multi-platform strategy with the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to Xbox and Switch 2, as well as other great JRPG releases like The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, are all paying off.

In its latest financial results, covering the six-month period ending on September 30 (the first half of FY2027/3), Square Enix reports a year-on-year increase in both its net sales and operating income "driven by higher sales in the Digital Entertainment segment" – y'know, games. Net sales reached 163.1 billion yen (around $1.03 billion), a 21.9% increase on the 133.8 billion yen ($840.6 million) during the same period last year, and 157.5 billion yen ($989.6 million) the year before.

Looking at the numbers within the Digital Entertainment segment specifically, net sales for the period are actually down slightly compared to this time two years ago (still up massively compared to last year, though), but operating income is trending upward, seeing a huge increase this time around at 32.8 billion yen ($206.07 million) compared to 16.8 billion yen ($105.5 million) for the first half of FY2025/3.

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Square Enix says this has been "driven by stronger sales of new titles and catalog titles," pointing to the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, The Adventures of Elliot, and Final Fantasy Resonance – though the latter launched after the window for these financial results closed, so its full sales won't be reflected here. The announcement of Final Fantasy 14's next expansion, Evercold, has "improved player activity" and therefore boosted net sales for the MMO, it adds.

Rebirth, of course, launched on Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S back in June, and Square Enix says it's seen "solid performance" from it since, along with "growth in sales of catalog titles." This once again proves its plan to take its big games multi-platform is working – not that anyone could really doubt that making games available to more players would have a positive effect – and bodes well for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, which will be arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch 2 simultaneously next year.

After Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, series lead says Square Enix is "more likely to invest in new titles and new games" than more JRPG remakes.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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