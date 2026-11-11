James Gunn fuels rumors that we're never seeing Peacemaker again after he liked a fan's comment

Underneath Gunn's DC Studios exit statement on Instagram, one fan commented, "We're never going to see Peacemaker again." Though Gunn didn't outright confirm the statement, he liked the comment, which pretty much tells us that the fan is right.
Not long after Skydance acquired Warner Bros. earlier this year, the company has already started to make major changes to the conglomerate, starting with replacing Gunn and Safran with former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham, starting on December 1, 2026. Though Skydance, which owns Paramount, has yet to reveal what its intentions are with the DCU, reports suggest the company plans to "dismantle" Gunn's DCU Chapter One.
This would seemingly mean that DCU characters such as John Cena's Peacemaker, David Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and more would cease to exist and be replaced, just as the DCEU's characters were the last time around. Seeing Peacemaker on the chopping block wouldn't be too surprising, as he is a character who has been championed by Gunn from the start, first appearing in the director's 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, and later given his own HBO show.
But there may be light at the end of the tunnel for some characters, as Gunn's statement states that although he is "relieved" to be stepping down and going back to "pure filmmaking," that's not to say that he and Safran are "immediately done with DC or superheroes," adding that "the characters we set up will live on."
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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