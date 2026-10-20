DCU fans spot villain Darkseid hiding in new Mister Miracle artwork

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James Gunn shares official Mister Miracle artwork, and DC villain Darkseid is hiding in plain sight

image of Darkseid
(Image credit: DC)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared new artwork for the upcoming animated TV show, but there seems to be someone hiding in the background

The new image, shared on Twitter by Gunn, shows a bloodied and bruised Mister Miracle and Barda looking into each other's eyes whilst a horde of armed warriors charge at them. However, DC fans have spotted a strange figure hiding in plain sight. If you look between Mister Miracle and Barda, you can see the silhouette of Darkseid.

Though we cannot yet see the super-tall character's signature grey skin and red eyes, we know it is him just from the shape of his body and head. We already knew that Darkseid would be a part of the new show, thanks to Gunn confirming the show is canon. Check out the artwork below.

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Mister Miracle

(Image credit: DC)

First introduced to DC Comics in 1970, Darkseid is a New God that lives in another realm known as the Fourth World. He rules over the nightmare world Apokolips and has just one aim: to destroy all universes and turn their inhabitants into his mindless followers. This won't be the first time Darkseid has appeared on screen. We met a live-action version of Darkseid in the DCEU in Zack Snyder's Justice League, played by Ray Porter.

The show will adapt comic writer and Lanterns co-creator Tom King's Mister Miracle comic that ran from 2017 to 2019. The comic follows Scott Free as he escapes Apokolips, where he was raised by his adoptive father of sorts, Darkseid. But when he lands on Earth looking for a normal life, he struggles with PTSD from his dark past. Josh Hutcherson will voice Mister Miracle, and Mackenzie Davis has been cast as Big Barda. Darkseid's voice actor has yet to be announced.

In an interview with IGN, DC Studios co-head Peter Safran teased, "It's just a beautiful story about, 'How do we survive in today's world knowing that we're never going to truly know the answers to the big questions in life?' It's a beautiful book, and the adaptation is fantastic, so we're excited about that."

Mister Miracle does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and TV shows on the way.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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