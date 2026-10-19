James Gunn officially confirms Mister Miracle casting with a new look at the DCU animated series

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Josh Hutcherson and Mackenzie Davis will voice Mister Miracle and Barda before possibly playing them in a future live-action project

Mister Miracle
(Image credit: DC)

James Gunn has released a new look at DCU's upcoming Mister Miracle show after DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran broke the news that Josh Hutcherson was set to voice Mister Miracle, with Mackenzie Davis as Big Barda.

"Welcoming Josh Hutcherson as Mister Miracle and Mackenzie Davis as Big Barda in [Tom King's] forthcoming animated DCU series from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, #MisterMiracle," Gunn wrote alongside a photo of Scott Free and Barda sharing a loving glance post-battle. You can check out the photo below.

Welcoming Josh Hutcherson as Mister Miracle and Mackenzie Davis as Big Barda in @tomking.bsky.social forthcoming animated DCU series from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, #MisterMiracle.

— @jamesgunn.bsky.social (@jamesgunn.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-10-19T21:38:48.140Z

It's worth noting that the series is indeed canon to the DCU, which means we may very well see Hutcherson and Davis play their characters later on in a live-action project (similar to how Frank Grillo appeared as Sgt. Rick Grimes in Creature Commandos before going on to play him in Superman).

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Scott Free, created by Jack Kirby, made his first comic book appearance in 1971. Tom King's Mister Miracle ran from 2017 to 2019 and follows Scott Free's attempt to live a regular life on Earth with Big Barda after escaping Apokolips while he struggles with PTSD. King is set to serve as showrunner.

Next up for DC is Clayface, which arrives this October 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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