James Gunn covers for Man of Tomorrow actor after he 'confirms' Wonder Woman casting: "People have been making way too much of this"

James Gunn has been forced to cover for Man of Tomorrow's Frank Grillo after the Rick Flag Sr. actor reposted an unofficial cast poster which showed Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman.
"Is this an accidental tease or should we not read anything into it?" one fan asked on Threads, prompting Gunn – who has a long history of debunking reports on social media – into action.
"It's Frank reposting somebody because it has his photo in it and he loves himself," Gunn wrote. "I can assure you Frank doesn't know who Adria is playing in the DCU and whether or not she has any sort of incredibly small cameo in MoT or not. People have been making wayyyyyyyyyyy too much of this."
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Gunn even, incredibly, followed up with a text message exchange with Grillo, wherein the actor 'fesses up to reposting it without realizing what a stir it would cause.
Ever since Arjona's casting in the DCU, fans – at the risk of putting two and two together and getting five – have been convinced that the actor is playing Wonder Woman.
Adding further fuel to the flames of speculation is Arjona herself, who confirmed in a recent interview that she was very much aware of which character she was auditioning for.
"I love my costume," Arjona said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, while also name-checking the two characters (Wonder Woman and Maxima) that she has been linked to in recent months.
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Man of Tomorrow is a Superman sequel in all but name, though – and stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan, alongside fellow DCU heroes such as Aaron Pierre's John Stewart.
For more on that character's journey into Man of Tomorrow, check out the Lanterns season 1 ending explainer and how it could set up a potential Lanterns season 2.