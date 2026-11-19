13 years later, a deleted scene from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire has resurfaced online, but a closer look at the background unveils a chilling secret about what the Capitol had planned for the future of the games.
In the deleted scene, which you can watch on YouTube, gamemeeper Plutarch (Philip Seymour Hoffman) goes to the Capitol Vault to find out what 'twist' will take place in the third Quarter Quell. However, we see him burn the paper that was in the third Quarter Quell safe and replace it with a new card. But that's not the most interesting part, as in the wide shot, we see that there are at least 70 safes in the vault. This means the Capitol has planned for centuries' worth of Quarter Quells.
"That wall of envelopes wasn't just about the 75th Games," said one fan on Twitter. "It showed the Capitol had already written rules for future Quarter Quells, meaning they planned for the Hunger Games to continue for another 2,000 years. The districts were never supposed to get free. The 'tradition' was always a lie designed to last forever."
It isn't too surprising that the Capitol would want the Hunger Games to last forever. The whole system was set up to benefit the rich after the poor rebelled, plummeting the nation into what is known as 'The Dark Days'. The games quench the nation's thirst for blood while keeping the districts in check. However, it is rather chilling to think that those who set up the games planned on having children kill one another for centuries to come, even thinking of sick twists every 25 years.
In the world of The Hunger Games, every 25 years, the Capitol marks the anniversary by including a twist to keep the games exciting. The first Quarter Quell, mentioned in author Suzanne Collins' works, forced each district to elect its own tributes rather than using the lottery reaping process. The second Quarter Quell, which we will see play out in new prequel movie The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, sent in double the number of tributes than ever before.
The third Quarter Quell only reaped winning victors from each district, sending Katniss and Peeta back into the arena just one year after they had won. Of course, in the sequel we find out that Plutarch planted this twist on purpose, so he could keep Katniss safe in the arena while the rebellion brewed outside. When the time was right, he plucked Katniss from the games and took her to District 13 in The Mockingjay Part 1.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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