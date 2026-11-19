The Rings of Power season 3 has been building up to Sauron's forging of the One Ring for a while now, and it's finally due to debut in episode 7. However, one of the showrunners has confirmed that it's not just a tactical move for the Dark Lord, but a personal one too.
At an awards screening attended by GamesRadar+, JD Payne, who created the show with Patrick McKay, contextualizes Sauron's mission to craft the One Ring. "We flash forward five years from the end of season two, and he's already taken over lots of Middle-earth," he explains. "His armies have conquered many things, but he can't conquer the two Elven realms because of the three Elven rings that are protecting them. And so, forging the One Ring is going to be the key towards him finally getting what he wants, and really this season is about exploring what that means for him."
Payne goes on to explain that Galadriel plays a part in this for Sauron too. "We always knew he wanted to conquer and be able to rule the three Elven rings, the seven Dwarven rings, the nine rings for Men. But this season, you have to understand a little bit more about what that means from a character point of view."
"That conquering the Elven rings isn't just about an abstract political goal, but there's a personal part of it as well," he adds. "As Celebrimbor taunts him early on and says that without the One Ring, he'll never be capable of mastering her, speaking of Galadriel, and that's a relationship we spent two years really building up."
The moment Payne is referencing comes in season 3's opening episode, 'Marnûkh'. After another failed attempt at forging the ring, Celebrimbor visits Sauron in a vision. "You took part in the forging of the Seven, and of the Nine, but the Three you had no hand in," he says. "Without knowing their secrets you will never create a ring capable of mastering them, of mastering her. How does that feel, knowing that the conquests that you so desire will forever elude your grasp?"
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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