The Rings of Power season 3 co-showrunner says the five-year time jump takes us right to "the tipping point" where we witness the "epic war between Sauron and the Elves"

It's only been two real years since The Lord of the Rings prequel was on our screens, but five years will have passed when The Rings of Power season 3 picks up. However, showrunner Patrick McKay says the break has allowed Middle-earth to reach the point where war is brewing again, so we can dive right back into the action.
"The five-year jump allowed the story to have scope, for the world to change,” said co‑showrunner Patrick McKay in an interview with SFX Magazine. "The war has been raging across Middle-earth, and now we’re at a tipping point. Sauron has conquered everything except for two pockets of Elven resistance that are defended by their rings."
McKay continued, "This third season is where every single storyline becomes part of the large, epic war between Sauron and the Elves, and hopefully the show is deeper in its emotionality and the psychology of the characters."
Season 2 ended with the Dark Lord on top after killing Celebrimbor and securing the Nine Rings of Men. The Elves took another hit when Eregion fell under seige, leading the surviving Elves to flee to what will become known as Rivendell. Elsewhere, the Stranger was finally revealed as Gandalf, and Balrog was freed. From that point on, all sides have been preparing for war, as season 3 promises a fiery battle.
According to the official synopsis from Amazon, we know that in the time that has passed, Sauron’s armies have started their march toward our heroes, with just a few sites left standing. That includes Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are sealed deep in the mountains, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell. Now, Sauron sits in his tower in Mordor, growing even more enraged with the desire for domination. The Elves, Dwarves, Free Men, and Wizards must come together to prevent him from forging The One Ring to Rule Them All.
Season 3 welcomes back Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, and Daniel Weyman as Gandalf, and adds Jamie Campbell Bower as Galadriel's long-lost love, Celeborn.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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