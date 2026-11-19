Christopher Nolan usually waits a few years before releasing another project, but just a few months after The Odyssey hit screens this summer and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, he's already thinking about this next movie.
"He’s mulling some stuff," said Nolan's longtime collaborator and life partner Emma Thomas to The Playlist. "He’s thinking. He’s not very good at doing nothing, so he’s thinking about it. But no, we don’t know what it is going to be exactly yet."
When asked if there is going to be the same three-year gap between The Odyssey and Nolan's next project, as there was between the 2026 movie and 2023's Oppenheimer, Thomas said, "I don’t know. Now I feel like it might be longer, but then again, as I said, he’s not very good at twiddling his thumb[s]."
If Nolan does indeed need a break, that is very understandable, as The Odyssey is no doubt one of his biggest projects to date. The movie was shot in various countries and remote places, from remote caves in Greece to the open sea, where Nolan got through 400 miles of film. Thomas worked as a producer on The Odyssey, but took a very hands-on approach, being on set in the thick of it in even the harshest conditions. "This was definitely the most complicated [project I have worked on]," added Thomas.
The Oscar-winning producer has worked on many of her husband's projects from Memento to The Dark Knight trilogy. Though she admits she does "get excited when I hear about other people’s challenges," she thinks she will stick to working with Nolan. "I have such a great thing going with Chris. I’m honestly so lucky working with him. He’s spoiled me completely because he’s as demanding as he is of everybody around him and of himself; he’s also incredibly pragmatic. And inventive."
Though Thomas says Nolan is pragmatic and less likely to work on many projects at once, she clarifies, "It’s not like he’s saying to me, 'I think I’m just going to put my feet up and take a break.' That’s not happening anytime soon. So I feel like there’s a lot to do, and I’m very lucky to have that partnership. And there’s not really room for anything else within that."
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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