Christopher Nolan says he shot almost 400 miles of film for The Odyssey, including "four months" on the open sea

"We got the cast who play the crew of Odysseus' ship out there on the real waves, in the real places"

Matt Damon in The Odyssey
(Image credit: Universal)

Christopher Nolan's monumental adaptation of Homer's enduring classic tale The Odyssey recently wrapped filming after just over three months of production, with the auteur director telling Empire that he shot over two million feet of film - nearly 400 miles worth - including filming on the open ocean.

To accomplish this feat, Nolan says he personally spent "four months" at sea, calling the experience "pretty primal."

