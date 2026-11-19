GTA 6's Mandy is already getting plenty of attention from players who are down bad for Jason's clingy neighbor, even though she might actually be a secret serial killer.
An early GTA 6 mission has Jason collect rent money from one of his neighbors, the white-collar worker and seemingly cool girl Mandy. It very quickly becomes clear that Mandy and Jason have a little romantic history - potentially one-sided - but Jason rejects her advances by the time the game's story begins, even when she practically throws herself at him.
No surprise, then - plenty of GTA 6 players have been virtuallythirsting over the character since the game's full launch, despite Lucia's imminent exit from prison.
What those players may have missed are subtle clues that Mandy is, in fact, a potential murderer. Case in point: When Jason fixes her sink, all the while ignoring her hastily thrown-on bikini, he pulls out a literal human finger clogging up the pipes. It's an easy-to-miss detail since Mandy quickly snatches it away from the player.
There's more, though. Wander into Mandy's home office, and you'll find a strange picture of Jason waiting on her desk. Fans have also spotted a few incredibly suspect items littered around her backyard and car trunk - acid containers, saws, rope, tape, meat cleavers. You know, the stuff you'd need to dispose of a body, all sitting next to what looks like a freshly dug grave. Even further from the scene, it looks like more damning evidence is piling up against Mandy. I'm sure that won't stop players from fawning over her anyway.
If you're still thinking you can change her, bad news, folks. Mandy isn't romanceable, and that's probably for the best unless you want to end up six feet under. To make saner, potentially less dangerous life choices, I'd recommend checking out our GTA 6 relationship and romance guide.
"In GTA 6, you can feel Rockstar's relentless pursuit of iteration, and the studio's ambition to create the most grounded installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise to date," GamesRadar's five-star GTA 6 review says.
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Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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