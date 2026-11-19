GTA 6 is finally here, but it's digital-only – a reality that GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen likely isn't too keen on, judging by his take regarding publishers' move away from physical games.
It's no secret that we're gradually moving toward a digital world, with Sony's decision to end physical disc production immediately springing to mind (and GTA 6 coming as a code in a box, of course) – and, it seems, Cohen isn't a big fan of this move, much like many collectors and gamers themselves aren't.
He explains as much in a new interview with Bloomberg, stating that folks should be in control of the media they pay for.
"When you buy a game, you should be able to sell it, trade it or lend it to a friend," the chief executive officer argues. It's not only a matter of players being unhappy, either – Cohen says it's harming brands like GameStop, which rely on physical purchases, trade-ins, and the like.
"Unquestionably," he admits, "the decision to move to all digital has hurt consumers, and it's also hurt GameStop." That does make sense, I suppose.
He describes how he's been in talks with "the obvious" publishers, detailing why they're not a fan of trade-ins: they lose money. "Of course they don't like [trade-ins] because removing a used copy eliminates an alternative to buying new," in Cohen's own words. "They're taking away competition."
That checks out, too, I suppose, as I can see why used copies and such could cost companies cash they'd otherwise be receiving themselves.
As for GTA 6 itself, Cohen doesn't explicitly comment on it – but when it comes to presales, it sounds like GameStop has done well enough. "It's a code in a box," he says, noting that, yes, Grand Theft Auto 6 is exclusively digital. But, "I mean, we're selling a lot of it."
Still, I do wonder how different things would look if it were truly physical… although I suppose there wouldn't be much variation at this point.
Read our GTA 6 review to learn what we think about one of the biggest new games this year, or browse through our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's behemoth.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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