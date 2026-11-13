As GTA 6 breaks records, Take-Two CEO says he isn't interested in an EA-style $55 billion buyout: "Additional scale doesn't seem to help"

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"We are not in a place where we need to be part of a bigger organization to be competitive," says Strauss Zelnick

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)
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Ahead of GTA 6's launch, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick says there's no need for the company to go private like EA because it's already successful enough.

Speaking on a new episode of Bloomberg's David Rubenstein show (below), Zelnick is asked if he has any interest in selling the Rockstar Games parent company like "two of the biggest competitors" in the business recently did – while they're not mentioned by name, EA and Activision Blizzard are almost certainly the competitors in question here. Clearly, though, that's not a consideration for the CEO.

"I think we've proven that we can do very well as an independent company," he begins. "And now we're, you know, a rather large company. We're at scale, and we're at a point where we have a terrific balance sheet. At the end of this fiscal year, we should be a net cash company again. We are not in a place where we need to be part of a bigger organization to be competitive."

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Certainly, GTA 6's imminent release will help there – it's the most pre-ordered game of all time on both the PlayStation and Microsoft stores, and one market intelligence firm estimated that it's already reached $942 million in revenue, even before launch.

"In the entertainment business, scale matters once you aren't at a certain point," Zelnick continues. "Below about $1 billion in revenue, it's hard to field a competitive creative team, it's hard to field worldwide marketing and distribution, and it's hard to survive the inevitable flops that occur. But once you're well over $1 billion in annual revenue – and we're way beyond that point, our guidance is $8 to $8.2 billion this fiscal year – additional scale doesn't seem to help you succeed."

Zelnick is right to be confident – after all, he reckons that Take-Two has "the best collection" of IP in the games business, and between GTA, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and BioShock alone, it's hard to argue there.

Acquisitions can bring in a lot of unwanted changes, too. Not long after EA was sold for $55 billion to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners earlier this year (taking on $20 billion in debt in the process), it announced the closure of Dragon Age and Mass Effect studio BioWare, and canceled Mass Effect 5. For fans of Take-Two and the studios it owns, then, it doesn't seem like a bad move to keep things as they are.

If you're getting ready to play Rockstar's big game next week, be sure to take a look at our recommendations for the best controllers and headsets to play GTA 6.

The white GTA 6 edition DualSense
The best controllers for GTA 6

1. Best for PS5: DualSense

2. Best for Xbox: GameSir G7 Pro

3. Best pro PS5: DualSense Edge

4. Best pro Xbox: Nacon Revolution X Unlimited

See all the best controllers for GTA 6

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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