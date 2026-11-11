GTA 6 censorship worries bubble up in Japan: the install size is different to everywhere else, and the age rating drops sex and drugs

Japanese gamers are reportedly concerned that the country will be getting a censored version of GTA 6 when it releases next week.
It's no shocker that GTA 6 will get a high age rating from nearly every ratings board on the planet. The game deals with violence, drugs, sex, and all manner of debauchery, with the European ratings board reporting the game will feature "detailed decapitation and dismemberment," as well as cocaine that "can be carried around by the player and snorted directly from their hand at any time." Similarly with the game's couple protagonists, it's perhaps unsurprising that the Australian ratings board mentions "sex scenes" in its rating, however that's not the case everywhere.
The Japanese CERO rating is unsurprisingly the Z rating, indicating it's for players 18 years or older. However, the Japanese storefronts for the game feature icons for Violence and Crime, but lack one for sexual content and controlled substances. And Japanese Twitter users (translated via Automaton) have noticed that the file size of GTA 6 in Japan is 208.72 GB, whereas in other regions the game is 209.91GB on PS5, with a similar size discrepancy on the Xbox Series X|S versions.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.