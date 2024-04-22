Stellar Blade’s “uncensored” Japan release sparks controversy as EA exec complains his 2023 game was banned over similar gore

An EA developer has criticized the Japanese ratings board over its consistency and vague policies, after it allowed Stellar Blade to release as “uncensored” in Japan.

Stellar Blade’s official Twitter account just posted the tweet below, revealing to users that the “same uncensored version” of the action-RPG would be released in all counties, including in Japan. This means Stellar Blade has received the approval of CERO, the Japanese ratings board, to release in the country without any alterations whatsoever, earning a CERO D rating, which equates to a 17+ rating.

「Stellar Blade」 offers the same uncensored version in all countries, including the Japanese version.ステラブレードは、日本版を含むすべての国で検閲されていない同じバージョンを提供しています。#StellarBlade #PS5 #Uncensored pic.twitter.com/dJojSgZH9yApril 21, 2024 See more

If you’ve played Stellar Blade’s recent PS5 demo, you’ll know it features dismemberment and some gory moments in the opening hour. Specifically, a character’s arm is sliced off at one point, and the gory end of said arm can be seen as the character then speaks to Stellar Blade’s protagonist Eve.

It’s mainly because of moments like these that CERO is facing questions surrounding its consistency in ratings. As Automaton Media first reported, EA Japan general manager Shaun Noguchi asked “what’s going on” at CERO in a recent tweet, pointing out that the ratings board refused EA’s Dead Space remake a rating based on the fact that it shows severed body parts and internal organs.

2023’s Dead Space remake never released in Japan, because EA refused to alter the game to the point where it would receive a CERO rating for release in Japan. It’s not the only horror game to have pulled out of a Japanese launch recently - The Callisto Protocol, which just happened to be a horror game from Dead Space’s original director, also refused to alter gory content for a CERO rating.

Noguchi finds this “hard to accept,” and calls into question why Stellar Blade has received a rating with cross-section and internal organs on display, when Dead Space didn’t. In fact, Dead Space wasn’t even eligible for a CERO Z rating in Japan, the equivalent of an 18+ rating, while Stellar Blade has received a lower CERO D (17+) age rating in Japan.

In the follow-up tweet below, Noguchi adds that he has no ill will towards Stellar Blade whatsoever, but is instead calling into question the consistency of CERO’s rating policy for releases in Japan. The EA Japan general manager even adds that he found the Stellar Blade demo so fun that he recommends others buy the full game at launch.

誤解を招かないよう一言追加ですが…ステラーブレイド自体に対して悪意は全くありませんむしろ面白かったので買ったほうがいいです！これは純粋に日本での審査の曖昧さについて不満を述べたものなので他のタイトルでも審査で蔓延る「曖昧さ」はいっぱい事例はあげられますApril 21, 2024 See more

Stellar Blade launches later this week on April 26, exclusively for PS5. Read up on our Stellar Blade preview for what we made of the new action game when we played it for ourselves ahead of launch.

