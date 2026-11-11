Lenses of Truth location in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

The Lenses of Truth in Zelda Ocarina of Time are an essential item used to reveal hidden objects, illusions, and secrets that Link might have otherwise missed. In the original OoT these were actually called the Lens of Truth, presented as a flamboyant magnifying glass, but in the Remake they're recreated into a pair of equally flashy glasses. Either way, the effect and their location in Kakariko Village remains the same, so I'll explain where to find them in the Remake below.
How to get the Lenses of Truth in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
To get the Lenses of Truth in OoT, you need to have progressed to the point where you can travel between eras in the Temple of Time. Once you've done that, however, you can obtain the Lenses with the followng steps:
Go to Kakariko Village as an adult, then head to the Windmill and speak to the man playing music inside. He'll teach you the Song of Storms for your ocarina.
Go back to Kakariko Village as a child, head back into the windmill and play the Song of Storms. This will trigger a cinematic wherein the well outside the Windmill empties of water.
Go into the well. Inside there'll be a hole you can crawl into, in front of a locked door (if you're a child).
Head to the Northernmost part of the minidungeon to find an icon of the Triforce on the floor, as shown below.
Play Zelda's Lullaby here to trigger a draining of the water ahead of you. There'll be a tunnel below you can crawl through.
Progress until you see a chest ahead. You'll fall through a pitfall trap in front of it, but that's meant to happen.
You'll land in an arena with a monster called Dead Hand. To beat it, slash at the arms that stick out of the ground, then attack the head that's lowered down when it fully reveals itself. Din's Fire is also very effective if you've unlocked that.
After defeating it, a chest will appear with the Lenses of Truth inside!
Lenses of Truth can be equipped like any of the masks from the Happy Mask Shop. However, while being worn, they drain your magic constantly.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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