Lenses of Truth location in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

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The Lenses of Truth allow you to see through illusions in OoT, at the cost of magic power

Link finds the Lenses of Truth in a chest in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
(Image credit: Nintendo)
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The Lenses of Truth in Zelda Ocarina of Time are an essential item used to reveal hidden objects, illusions, and secrets that Link might have otherwise missed. In the original OoT these were actually called the Lens of Truth, presented as a flamboyant magnifying glass, but in the Remake they're recreated into a pair of equally flashy glasses. Either way, the effect and their location in Kakariko Village remains the same, so I'll explain where to find them in the Remake below.

How to get the Lenses of Truth in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

To get the Lenses of Truth in OoT, you need to have progressed to the point where you can travel between eras in the Temple of Time. Once you've done that, however, you can obtain the Lenses with the followng steps:

The Music Man asks Link to play the Song of Storms in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)
  1. Go to Kakariko Village as an adult, then head to the Windmill and speak to the man playing music inside. He'll teach you the Song of Storms for your ocarina.
  2. Go back to Kakariko Village as a child, head back into the windmill and play the Song of Storms. This will trigger a cinematic wherein the well outside the Windmill empties of water.

The Kakariko Well is drained of water in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)
  1. Go into the well. Inside there'll be a hole you can crawl into, in front of a locked door (if you're a child).
  2. Head to the Northernmost part of the minidungeon to find an icon of the Triforce on the floor, as shown below.

Link looks at he Triforce clue in the Bottom of the Well dungeon in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)
  1. Play Zelda's Lullaby here to trigger a draining of the water ahead of you. There'll be a tunnel below you can crawl through.
  2. Progress until you see a chest ahead. You'll fall through a pitfall trap in front of it, but that's meant to happen.

Link fights the Dead Hand boss in the Well dungeon in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)
  1. You'll land in an arena with a monster called Dead Hand. To beat it, slash at the arms that stick out of the ground, then attack the head that's lowered down when it fully reveals itself. Din's Fire is also very effective if you've unlocked that.
  2. After defeating it, a chest will appear with the Lenses of Truth inside!

Link stares at the player while wearing the Lenses of Truth in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Lenses of Truth can be equipped like any of the masks from the Happy Mask Shop. However, while being worn, they drain your magic constantly.

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The benefit is that while wearing them, you can see through illusions and other optical effects. These include:

  • Being able to see invisible objects and enemies.
  • Being able to see which walls are fake illusions.
  • Revealing the secrets of certain puzzles, such as the Ocarina of Time Treasure Chest Game.

Want more help? Check out how to beat the Super Cuccos game in Ocarina of Time, or find out how you can uncover the secrets of the mysterious Gossip Stones!

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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