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How to beat the Treasure Chest Game in Zelda Ocarina of Time

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The Treasure Chest Shop in the OOT Remake can be beaten with luck - or a special item

Link badly loses the Treasure Chest Game in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
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The Treasure Chest Game in the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake has Link forced to pick between a pair of chests five times in a row, with a heart container as the potential reward. If you pick incorrectly at any point you lose, but there is a way (two ways, in fact) to beat the system and get this substantial reward early in the Switch 2 OOT remake. If you want to know how, I'll explain where to find the Treasure Chest Shop in Ocarina of Time, and how to beat the treasure chest game easily.

Around the corner, you can find the Zelda Ocarina of Time Happy Mask Shop. Check out our guide on the quest tied to it, and how you can hand out the masks to those who need them!

Treasure Chest Shop location in Ocarina of Time Remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Treasure Chest Shop in OOT is located on the West Side of Hyrule Castle Town, at the spot shown above. However, it can only be accessed at Night.

Link stands in front of the The Treasure Chest shop in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If it's daytime and you don't want to wait, head North along the alley to the building with the blue door, which will have a bed you can rest in to change the time of day.

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How to beat the Treasure Chest Game

Link plays the Treasure Chest game in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Treasure Chest Game is simple: you'll be shown a pair of chests, one of which is right, and one of which is wrong. If you pick correctly, you move forward to the next round. If you pick wrong, you lose the game. If you can pass five rounds, you'll get a heart container. The problem is, the chests looks identical, and each attempt costs you 10 Rupees.

Here are three methods that will give you a chance at success:

  • The Lens of Truth. If you progress the main story, you'll get an item called the Lens of Truth, which will reveal the correct chests when used on them.
  • Luck. The game is technically winnable, it's just very low odds (a 1 in 32 chance if my maths are correct). Enough attempts and some good fortune mean you should come out victorious eventually.
  • Save scumming. Manually save the game, then reload if you lose. This won't improve your odds, but it will mean you only ever have to pay for the game once.

Find out where to armor up with our guide on how to get the Shield and Sword in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, or check out how to cheer up Darunia and unlock explosive power in our walkthrough for Goron City in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake.

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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