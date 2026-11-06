How to get the Phantom Blade Zero Training Grounds Key

Finding the Phantom Blade Zero Training Grounds Key took me ages, all because I missed a dirt path in the main Mandate camp that leads to the dovecote and, eventually, the boss that holds the key. It's also a very good idea to find it as you won’t be able to finish repairing the Illusory Pipa without it – and you'll miss out on some other rewards too. Anyway, I've explained exactly how you find the Training Grounds Key in Phantom Blade Zero below, so that you can wrap up the Mandate Encampment region and crack on with the main quest.
Phantom Blade Zero Training Grounds Key location
The Training Grounds Key is a reward for defeating the Chief Disciple of the Seven-Stars Formation boss fight in the middle of the Mandate Encampment. However, the critical path you need to take to reach this boss can be easily missed:
From inside the main Mandate camp where the dying Mandate disciple is, follow the path into the next area and head for the wooden ramp propped up against the fence on the right.
Go up the ramp, over the fence, and towards the wooden fortified gate.
Run up the short dirt path up the hill directly opposite the wooden incline that leads to the upper level of the gate. You'll quickly reach the dovecote tower and bell.
Ascend the dovecote. Once you're at the top, you'll face a boss but must flee by swinging across to the cliff using a chain.
Work your way along the wooden scaffolding on the cliff, following it when it turns left to find the Three Towers Bell – there's a raised ladder you can kick down nearby to create a shortcut!
Keep going along the wooden walkway and you'll eventually have to jump into a very obvious boss fight arena.
Defeat the Chief Disciple of the Seven-Stars Formation. This boss has two phases, with the second being a notable step up in difficulty as the boss you fled from earlier joins the fight, so be ready!
With the Chief Disciple boss defeated, the Mandate Encampment's Training Grounds Key will be yours – and the Phantom Blade Zero Moji's House Key is also just ahead! Now you just need to make your way to the Training Grounds door and interact with it to get it open. I won't spoil what's on the other side besides another boss fight, which rewards you with the flashy dual-wield Baishan Stormswords and the Broken Vessel Accessory (it doesn't quite make it onto my list of the best Phantom Blade Zero Accessories, unfortunately).
Crucially though, you'll also find the backplate of the Illusory Pipa, which puts you one step closer to being able to take this mystical musical instrument to Myst in Pangzhen for repairs. And there are plenty of other collectibles to hoover up in this area, including the Lament Draught Medicine.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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