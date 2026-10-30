How to complete the Phantom Blade Zero Four Fierce Axes quest

Completing the Phantom Blade Zero Four Fierce Axes quest takes a long time as it requires you to reach the game's fourth region before it concludes. However, the bulk of the work is a hunt for book pages around Weeping Creek Valley, and you can't find all but one in your first few hours of playing. That last one is a right pain to get as it's locked off in an area of the valley you can only reach after getting to a completely different region of the game. So, if you're stuck at any point of the Four Fierce Axes quest in Phantom Blade Zero, I've laid out all the steps and book page locations below.
Phantom Blade Zero Four Fierce Axes walkthrough
Here's how you find all the pages of The "Four Axes" Case Files book and prove that The Axemaster, Peng Meng, was framed by leaders of the Mandate for a rebellion:
Defeat Peng Meng, The Axemaster to get 'The Axemaster's Final Request' book page, the first page of the 'The "Four Axes" Case Files' Book.
Collect the seven remaining "Four Axes" Case Files book pages. The locations of these pages will be marked on your map, though there's a chance you may have found some already too. You can collect them in any order:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Page
Location
Four Axes
Rebellion:
Calamity
On a corpse right next to the Broken Puppet Valley Bell.
Four Axes
Rebellion:
Chaos
In a hut in the broken puppet valley.
Four Axes
Rebellion:
Confusion
Inside a building opposite the Outpost Courtyard Bell. This is just before where the cell you can unlock using the Phantom Blade Zero Cell Key is.
Captain Wu's Final Letter
On a table near the Axemaster's Holding Cell Bell.
Found in the Sha-Chi Tower underbelly accessed via the base camp gate.
Strategist Xu Feng's Secret Letter
Found at the end of the Lady's Cave, which is accessed by crossing the guarded bridge in the Outpost. However, you must wait until you have the Leave None Alone quest after reaching the Village of Lu, the game's third region, before you can cross the bridge.
Reach Pangzhen,the game's fourth region and get to the Huang Manor Crossroads Bell.
From the crossroads near this bell, go up the steps to the right, then immediately turn right again and head towards the tower with red lanterns and several Mandate warriors outside.
Fight your way inside the tower and climb to the top. After fighting the enemies on the top floor, you'll get the Pavillion of Knowledge Rooftop Key.
Use the key to open the door onto the roof and head out to find the Child of Insight.
Speak to the Child of Insight to complete the Four Fierce Axes quest.
Soul will provide the Child of Insight with the case file and, in return, the child will award the Axemaster's Blood Oath Dagger, which you can use to soul temper the Dread Axe to improve its charge-up speed. If you don't know what "soul tempering" is, you need to go down the other crossroads path in Pangzhen to eventually meet Myst.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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