All answers for the Gentle Thief's questions in Phantom Blade Zero

The Phantom Blade Zero Gentle Thief's questions will be practically unanswerable to you unless you paid close attention to a note penned by the Nimble Thief. Since the Gentle Thief can't read, it's your job to prove to him that you saw the Nimble Thief in his dying moments (if you have the note, it actually means you were the one who killed him) by correctly answering three questions about his life for the Honor Among Thieves quest. So, here's how you answer these questions three in Phantom Blade Zero.
All Phantom Blade Zero Gentle Thief questions and answers
All the answers to the Gentle Thief's questions in Phantom Blade Zero can be found in the 'Blood Letter from the Nimble Thief' page in the Wulin Tales book, which you should have as the Honor Among Thieves won't begin without you getting it by killing the Nimble Thief near the Outlaw Trap bell. But I've laid them all out here so that you don't have to go looking – and if you get any wrong, you can just try again by speaking to the Gentle Thief:
"What did he do at thirteen that he never stopped bragging about?": Stole a landowner's jade belt.
"The hairpin that doomed him for life. Do you know what its head looked like?": Butterfly.
"Do you know what became of that poor family's child?": The letter never said. His fate is unknown.
Get all three of these correct and the Gentle Thief will be satisfied that you are being honest and that the letter from the Nimble Thief is in fact real. In return, the Gentle Thief will give you the Silent Wrap Accessory, which reduces noise from footsteps and assassinations by 40%.
While stealth isn't all that important in this game, I did mention in my Phantom Blade Zero tips that stealth can be useful for efficiently bringing down groups of enemies, so this is ideal if you want to lean into that playstyle.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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