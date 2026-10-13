Jump To:

Valor Mortis The Shrike's Anthem quest walkthrough

Guides
By
Published

Find all four verses of The Shrike's Anthem in this side quest

The Shrike&#039;s Anthem in Valor Mortis
(Image credit: Lyrical Games)
Jump To:

The Shrike's Anthem quest in Valor Mortis can be picked up at the Island of Whisper's Lantern in the Outskirts, by crossing over the sunken house by the lantern and interacting with a piece of paper on the ground. After doing so and kicking this off, you'll need to find four verses to the Shrike's song scattered about the chapter. Luckily, we've got every verse location for you below.

All verse locations for The Shrike's Anthem quest in Valor Mortis

There are four verses to find. To follow this walkthrough, we'd recommend starting from the Island of Whispers lantern.

Verse 1 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Continue along the linear path just a bit further until you come across a door leading into a house on your left. A deceased horse is lying just outside of this building.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Inside this house is the first nest. Interact with it to obtain the first verse of the song.

Valor Mortis tips - get help
Valor Mortis Monster Hunt walkthrough - find all the pictures
Valor Mortis Laudanum quest - make an old lady happy

Verse 2 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

After crossing the bridge from the previous house to a new area, kill the enemies roaming around, then take note of the large building on the left side.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Enter this building, then duck into a small room inside to find the second nest. Interact with it to obtain the second verse of the song.

Verse 3 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Continue through the previous building until you exit near the water outside. On the right side of this pathway, you can jump over to a sunken house. From this house, leap into another house directly beside it.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

You'll find the third nest here. Interact with it to obtain the third verse of the song.

Verse 4 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Shortly after the last nest, you'll need to ascend a large building. Eventually, you'll reach an area with rafters you can walk across. Follow these over to a room off the beaten path.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Here, you'll find the fourth nest. Interact with it to obtain the fourth verse of the song and complete the quest.

For completing The Shrike's Anthem, you'll net the Tiny Whisker's Gift, which can be used to grant you 3,000 Catalysts for levelling your character or buying something of your choosing. Spend it wisely!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Freelance Writer

I'm a freelancer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. My work can also be found on IGN, GameSpot, Game Informer, The Guardian, Tom's Guide, and beyond. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Janet Varney was upset by Avatar: Seven Havens
    1
    Korra voice actor says she was "shattered" and "sobbed" over Avatar: Seven Havens
  2. 2
    Star Wars: Galactic Racer Biddy Blas actor is "overwhelmed" by the love for the new Glup Shitto
  3. 3
    Crystal Lake review: "Meandering and mostly scare-free Friday the 13th prequel"
  4. 4
    Razer's Pikachu and Eevee range is just as cute as I expected, but the collection's inflated price doesn't feel so cozy
  5. 5
    Final Fantasy 14 devs beg players to "take time to read" the MMO's options before Evercold is out