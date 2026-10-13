Valor Mortis The Shrike's Anthem quest walkthrough

The Shrike's Anthem quest in Valor Mortis can be picked up at the Island of Whisper's Lantern in the Outskirts, by crossing over the sunken house by the lantern and interacting with a piece of paper on the ground. After doing so and kicking this off, you'll need to find four verses to the Shrike's song scattered about the chapter. Luckily, we've got every verse location for you below.
All verse locations for The Shrike's Anthem quest in Valor Mortis
There are four verses to find. To follow this walkthrough, we'd recommend starting from the Island of Whispers lantern.
Verse 1 location
Continue along the linear path just a bit further until you come across a door leading into a house on your left. A deceased horse is lying just outside of this building.
After crossing the bridge from the previous house to a new area, kill the enemies roaming around, then take note of the large building on the left side.
Enter this building, then duck into a small room inside to find the second nest. Interact with it to obtain the second verse of the song.
Verse 3 location
Continue through the previous building until you exit near the water outside. On the right side of this pathway, you can jump over to a sunken house. From this house, leap into another house directly beside it.
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You'll find the third nest here. Interact with it to obtain the third verse of the song.
Verse 4 location
Shortly after the last nest, you'll need to ascend a large building. Eventually, you'll reach an area with rafters you can walk across. Follow these over to a room off the beaten path.
Here, you'll find the fourth nest. Interact with it to obtain the fourth verse of the song and complete the quest.
For completing The Shrike's Anthem, you'll net the Tiny Whisker's Gift, which can be used to grant you 3,000 Catalysts for levelling your character or buying something of your choosing. Spend it wisely!