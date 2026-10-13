Valor Mortis is a challenging first-person Soulslike experience that is certain to test the mettle of even seasoned veterans of the genre. With punishing combat encounters and a wealth of optional side quests and well-hidden collectibles scattered around, you'll have plenty to keep up with across 15 or so hours of adventuring. If you're just starting out, though, things can feel pretty overwhelming — so I've compiled some early game tips here to help you acclimate to Valor Mortis.
You'll start Valor Mortis with the Saber as your only melee weapon, but two additional options await you along your journey. The first of these is the Rapier, which you'll obtain very early in the game. As you might expect, this weapon excels at poking foes in a straight line and providing you with enhanced parrying options.
While the Saber is a fine tool, the Rapier tends to be more versatile and may prove a better main weapon when dealing with bosses and one-on-one fights with tough foes. One of the reasons for this is its ability to attack very quickly while providing fast, easier parrying opportunities.
More importantly, though, it allows you to target enemy weak points, which are usually glowing orange sacks of pus (yeah, gross) located on their head, chest, or back. By poking these, you'll deal significant damage to the enemy, so it's always a good idea to aim for them first. When taking out their weak points, lesser baddies will often go down in just a hit or two. Easy peasy!
This early farming spot helps prepare for the challenges ahead
Valor Mortis gets progressively more difficult with each passing chapter, but things really begin ramping up around Chapter 3. With that in mind, I've found a fantastic spot where you can stop and farm some quick Catalysts (experience points) to net a few extra levels before facing the horrors ahead. And since it's right by a lantern, you can rinse and repeat this extremely easily for as long as you'd like.
Just fast travel to the Marketplace lantern, then note the barn right beside it. Inside awaits a group of standard enemies that will all charge out at you each time you enter the opening of the barn. Unfortunately for them, you've come prepared.
Equip your Fire Transmutation, then approach the barn until the enemies start running at you. Immediately begin burning them, using the door as a way to funnel them together. Once they all catch on fire, it should be enough to automatically kill them, granting you 600 Catalysts for only a few moments of your time.
Rest at the lantern and repeat this process until you've gained at least a handful of additional levels, then head forward with all the extra confidence you've gained in the process.
Don't worry about the green poison gas (just yet)
If you come across green poison gas, don't get too worried about it quite yet. Trying to cross this early in the game will only result in your death. It's best to simply take note of any green misty areas that you come across, as you can return to those areas once you find a way to cross them much, much later in the game.
It's definitely worth returning to these poisonous locations once you're able to, though, as you'll be able to score some excellent optional items once you've obtained the ability to pass through the gas. Just be prepared for a challenge, as many of these locations house some of the game's toughest combat encounters as a roadblock between you and that sweet loot.
Use the environment to your advantage
You'll frequently find creative ways to take out groups of bad guys from afar — provided you know where to look. Keep an eye out for glowing spots you can shoot with your pistol, as these are sometimes environmental traps you can make use of to do things like unleash a cart that will roll over every enemy in its path, or even drop large boxes down on snipers in the distance.
These opportunities are scattered throughout your journey and range from obvious (like in the picture above) to surprisingly well-hidden. If you see a large collection of enemies, look around or up above them to see if you can spot any traps you might be able to unleash. If not, well, it looks like you'd better be ready for a showdown.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You can buy flask upgrades at the Church
Most of your flask upgrades, which allow you to increase how many you can carry and how much they heal, will come from exploring the world. However, once you reach the church in the opening hours of the game, you can swing by Louis's Laboratoire to buy a handful of these upgrades using Catalysts.
They're a little pricey, but if you have any Catalyst Clots in your inventory, it's a good time to pop them and get a little extra currency. Having improved healing capabilities is far too important to sleep on, after all.
Keep in mind that both Louis and James also offer upgrade materials for your weapons and transmutations, too, which can give you a head start on doing a bit more damage. So, maybe it's time to head back to that farming spot we mentioned above and start saving up a little, huh?