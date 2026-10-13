Jump To:

Valor Mortis Monster Hunt quest walkthrough

Guides
By
Published

The Monster Hunt quest is about finding 16 drawings hidden around the area

Monster Hunt quest in Valor Mortis
(Image credit: Lyrical Games)
Jump To:

Monster Hunt in Valor Mortis, encountered as part of The City of Orphans chapter, is one of the game's longest and most challenging side quests. Started by interacting with a photo hanging on a tree at the very beginning of the chapter, this quest requires you to find sixteen total drawings of monsters hanging in hidden spots around the city. Luckily, we've tracked them all in order of appearance, so you're in good hands. Here's where to find every drawing for the Monster Hunt side quest in Valor Mortis.

All Monster Hunt Drawing locations in Valor Mortis

Monster Hunt locations in Valor Mortis

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

This list walkthrough begins at the Tribunal Square lantern. We'd recommend starting there and working your way through each of these one at a time.

Drawing 1

Monster Hunt Drawing 1 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Starting at the lantern, follow the main path around a bend to a city street with enemy patrols. There are stairs on the right of this street leading down into an aqueduct.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Monster Hunt quest drawing 1 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

You'll find the first drawing on a wall in the aqueduct.

Valor Mortis The Lost Boy quest - where is he?
Valor Mortis The Lullaby walkthrough - so you found the crib...?
Valor Mortis The Deserter walkthrough - not the bees!
Valor Mortis The Shrike's Anthem walkthrough - there's four verses to find

Drawing 2

Monster Hunt quest drawing 2

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

After blasting some glowing spots with your pistol to clear the way through the large house early in the level, you'll have to pass through a burning section with charred bodies on spikes (yuck).

When you emerge from this claustrophobic section, immediately turn left and search the corner here for the second drawing.

Drawing 3

Monster Hunt quest drawing 3

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Shortly after the last drawing, you'll enter a wine cellar. Before heading up to the second floor, check behind the only stairs in this building for the third drawing.

Drawing 4

Monster Hunt quest drawing 4 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

After the wine cellar, you'll be back on the city streets and likely have opened a shortcut back to the Tribunal Square lantern.

In this new area, you'll once again face a burning corridor, except there will be a challenging foe pacing through it.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 4 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Just before passing under the bridge section here, take a quick left to find the fourth drawing on the wall.

Drawing 5

Monster Hunt quest drawing 5 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Immediately after the last drawing, you'll pass under the aforementioned bridge and spot a treasure chest to the left.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 5 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Just left of the chest, you can find the fifth drawing well hidden on a cart.

Drawing 6

Monster Hunt quest drawing 6 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

A little ways after the last drawing, you'll find yourself in a house filled with spots you can interact with to create and remove cover. Kill all the enemies here, then use your power to remove a piece of cover blocking a way into a cellar below.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 6 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Drop into the cellar, quickly escape the poison gas, and then kill the enemies down here. Grab the sixth drawing on the wall.

Drawing 7

Monster Hunt quest drawing 7

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Right after the last drawing, head back up to the higher level of this house, then grapple across into a new house.

You'll see the seventh drawing in a wardrobe within this house.

Drawing 8

Monster Hunt quest drawing 8 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

A little further into the level, you'll open a large gate and descend some stairs to a new area. Here, you'll notice a large building to the left. Enter it and make your way to the very top floor.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 8 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Outside on the balcony of the top floor is the eighth drawing.

Drawing 9

Monster Hunt quest drawing 9

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

After you leave the previous house, take the left path under the archway. Defeat the enemies here, then make your way up the slope toward an archway containing another burning section on the other side.

Before passing under the archway, look to your left to find the ninth drawing on a wall near some stairs.

Drawing 10

Monster Hunt quest drawing 10 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

You'll soon enter a large courtyard with a statue in the middle. Kill all of the enemies here, then make your way behind the statue.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 10 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Behind some barricades is the tenth drawing.

Drawing 11

Monster Hunt quest drawing 11 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

After climbing to the top of the tower and having the children unlock the sewers for you, you'll zipline down into a new area. Before heading into the sewers, wrap around toward a large gate.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 11 locaiton

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

You'll find the eleventh drawing against a wall to the left of the gate.

Drawing 12

Monster Hunt quest drawing 12 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

While in the sewers, you'll come to a spot with a tall enemy who shoots at you and a ladder going down right behind him. Instead of taking the ladder down, look to the right to spot some wooden beams you can pass through.

Monster Hunt quest grapple point

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

After passing through these beams, it will initially appear that there's nothing here but water. However, look straight up to spot a grapple point, so use it to ascend.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 12 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Follow the linear path above until you find the twelfth drawing on a wall.

Drawing 13

Monster Hunt quest drawing 13 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Return to the area with the ladder mentioned above, take it down, and kill the two difficult enemies at the bottom. Then, follow the path until you reach a spot with a rifle soldier.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 13 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

On a rickety bridge here, look left to see an enemy that spits at you. Shoot it down, then leap across to find the thirteenth drawing.

Drawing 14

Monster Hunt quest drawing 14

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

While exploring the sewers, you'll eventually use the Sewer Key to enter a new tunnel with a grapple point across the way. Use this grapple point, then follow the path to the right.

Monster Hunt quest drawing 14 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

At the end of this corridor, next to another locked gate, is the fourteenth drawing.

Drawing 15

Monster Hunt quest drawing 15

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

After grabbing the last drawing, make your way in the opposite direction.

The fifteenth drawing will be clearly visible beside an archway.

Drawing 16

Monster Hunt quest drawing 16 start

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

After exiting the sewers into an area with cliffsides ahead, kill the enemies roaming around (including one with more health than you might expect).

Monster Hunt quest drawing 16 location

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

On the right wall here is the sixteenth drawing.

That's the last drawing, meaning the quest should complete when you pick it up. For finishing the quest, you'll earn a Quintessential Transmutation Material, which can be used to upgrade one of your transmutations to the highest tier.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Freelance Writer

I'm a freelancer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. My work can also be found on IGN, GameSpot, Game Informer, The Guardian, Tom's Guide, and beyond. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Janet Varney was upset by Avatar: Seven Havens
    1
    Korra voice actor says she was "shattered" and "sobbed" over Avatar: Seven Havens
  2. 2
    Star Wars: Galactic Racer Biddy Blas actor is "overwhelmed" by the love for the new Glup Shitto
  3. 3
    Crystal Lake review: "Meandering and mostly scare-free Friday the 13th prequel"
  4. 4
    Razer's Pikachu and Eevee range is just as cute as I expected, but the collection's inflated price doesn't feel so cozy
  5. 5
    Final Fantasy 14 devs beg players to "take time to read" the MMO's options before Evercold is out