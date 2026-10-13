Valor Mortis Monster Hunt quest walkthrough

Monster Hunt in Valor Mortis, encountered as part of The City of Orphans chapter, is one of the game's longest and most challenging side quests. Started by interacting with a photo hanging on a tree at the very beginning of the chapter, this quest requires you to find sixteen total drawings of monsters hanging in hidden spots around the city. Luckily, we've tracked them all in order of appearance, so you're in good hands. Here's where to find every drawing for the Monster Hunt side quest in Valor Mortis.
All Monster Hunt Drawing locations in Valor Mortis
This list walkthrough begins at the Tribunal Square lantern. We'd recommend starting there and working your way through each of these one at a time.
Drawing 1
Starting at the lantern, follow the main path around a bend to a city street with enemy patrols. There are stairs on the right of this street leading down into an aqueduct.
After blasting some glowing spots with your pistol to clear the way through the large house early in the level, you'll have to pass through a burning section with charred bodies on spikes (yuck).
When you emerge from this claustrophobic section, immediately turn left and search the corner here for the second drawing.
Drawing 3
Shortly after the last drawing, you'll enter a wine cellar. Before heading up to the second floor, check behind the only stairs in this building for the third drawing.
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Drawing 4
After the wine cellar, you'll be back on the city streets and likely have opened a shortcut back to the Tribunal Square lantern.
In this new area, you'll once again face a burning corridor, except there will be a challenging foe pacing through it.
Just before passing under the bridge section here, take a quick left to find the fourth drawing on the wall.
Drawing 5
Immediately after the last drawing, you'll pass under the aforementioned bridge and spot a treasure chest to the left.
Just left of the chest, you can find the fifth drawing well hidden on a cart.
Drawing 6
A little ways after the last drawing, you'll find yourself in a house filled with spots you can interact with to create and remove cover. Kill all the enemies here, then use your power to remove a piece of cover blocking a way into a cellar below.
Drop into the cellar, quickly escape the poison gas, and then kill the enemies down here. Grab the sixth drawing on the wall.
Drawing 7
Right after the last drawing, head back up to the higher level of this house, then grapple across into a new house.
You'll see the seventh drawing in a wardrobe within this house.
Drawing 8
A little further into the level, you'll open a large gate and descend some stairs to a new area. Here, you'll notice a large building to the left. Enter it and make your way to the very top floor.
Outside on the balcony of the top floor is the eighth drawing.
Drawing 9
After you leave the previous house, take the left path under the archway. Defeat the enemies here, then make your way up the slope toward an archway containing another burning section on the other side.
Before passing under the archway, look to your left to find the ninth drawing on a wall near some stairs.
Drawing 10
You'll soon enter a large courtyard with a statue in the middle. Kill all of the enemies here, then make your way behind the statue.
Behind some barricades is the tenth drawing.
Drawing 11
After climbing to the top of the tower and having the children unlock the sewers for you, you'll zipline down into a new area. Before heading into the sewers, wrap around toward a large gate.
You'll find the eleventh drawing against a wall to the left of the gate.
Drawing 12
While in the sewers, you'll come to a spot with a tall enemy who shoots at you and a ladder going down right behind him. Instead of taking the ladder down, look to the right to spot some wooden beams you can pass through.
After passing through these beams, it will initially appear that there's nothing here but water. However, look straight up to spot a grapple point, so use it to ascend.
Follow the linear path above until you find the twelfth drawing on a wall.
Drawing 13
Return to the area with the ladder mentioned above, take it down, and kill the two difficult enemies at the bottom. Then, follow the path until you reach a spot with a rifle soldier.
On a rickety bridge here, look left to see an enemy that spits at you. Shoot it down, then leap across to find the thirteenth drawing.
Drawing 14
While exploring the sewers, you'll eventually use the Sewer Key to enter a new tunnel with a grapple point across the way. Use this grapple point, then follow the path to the right.
At the end of this corridor, next to another locked gate, is the fourteenth drawing.
Drawing 15
After grabbing the last drawing, make your way in the opposite direction.
The fifteenth drawing will be clearly visible beside an archway.
Drawing 16
After exiting the sewers into an area with cliffsides ahead, kill the enemies roaming around (including one with more health than you might expect).
On the right wall here is the sixteenth drawing.
That's the last drawing, meaning the quest should complete when you pick it up. For finishing the quest, you'll earn a Quintessential Transmutation Material, which can be used to upgrade one of your transmutations to the highest tier.