Valor Mortis The Lost Boy quest walkthrough

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The Lost Boy quest takes you underground in pursuit of a missing child

Valor Mortis The Lost Boy quest
(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

The Lost Boy quest in Valor Mortis kicks off when you reach Wolfsbane Field, where you'll almost certainly notice the large house awaiting visitors just left of the lantern. And if you've ventured through the door on the backside of the house, you've probably found a piece of paper that you can interact with to begin this mission.

Thankfully, you won't have to travel too far to wrap up this quest. Even so, this lost boy is doing a pretty good job of staying hidden out of your main path, so we'll tell you how to find what you're looking for below. Here's how to complete The Lost Boy side quest in Valor Mortis.

How to complete The Lost Boy side quest in Valor Mortis

From the house where you started the quest, continue along the main path forward, jump over a bridge, and take out the enemies near the house and shed here.

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(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

To the left a bit is another bridge that is partially submerged in water. Cross it as well.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

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Behind the stack of boxes are two enemies, including one that can put up quite a fight. Tread carefully as you pass or break the boxes, take out the foes, and then look into one of the paths here for a grapple point.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Grapple to the next platform to fight a tough opponent that will easily set you on fire. This can be a challenging showdown, especially when sticking close to the enemy, so it's best to keep your distance as much as possible.

When this foe is down for the count, head up the pathway on the left side of the platform into a room with a treasure chest. Open it, then continue to the back of this room.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

On a platform down below, you'll find the Cellar Key next to, unfortunately, the deceased body of the eponymous lost boy.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Return to the house and use the key on the locked door.

Head down into the cellar, and interact with a piece of paper on a desk here to complete the quest.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

That's one down, but there are many more side quests to come in Valor Mortis, including some with far more involved requirements. So, lock in and keep your eyes open for more opportunities to discover these optional objectives, as the sweet loot you get as a reward can come in handy.

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Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Freelance Writer

I'm a freelancer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. My work can also be found on IGN, GameSpot, Game Informer, The Guardian, Tom's Guide, and beyond. 

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