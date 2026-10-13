Valor Mortis Laudanum quest walkthrough

Finding Laudanum in Valor Mortis is the focus of the titular quest, and it's not easily done. If you've been working your way through The Outskirts chapter of Valor Mortis, you've probably been using the Island of Whispers lantern quite frequently, as the area loops back to it multiple times. While opening the final shortcut, you've also probably been summoned to speak with an old lady by a door who has asked you to find a bottle of Laudanum for a side quest by the same name. Lucky for you, we know where to find it. Here's how to find the Laudanum.
Where to find the Laudanum bottle in Valor Mortis
As you work your way through the area, you'll eventually come across the Market Square lantern. This is where you'll want to fast travel to when you're ready to track down some Laudanum.
From the Market Square lantern, continue ahead until you come across Barnaby's house, which you'll need to pass through along the main path anyway.
Next, head outside and knock down the nearby wooden ramp to allow you access back to the Market Square lantern. Use it to fast travel to the Island of Whispers lantern.
Head back across the stone bridge to the Old Lady's house, interact with the door, and listen to her dialogue. She'll give you a Mythic Catalyst Clot, which can be used to grant yourself some Catalysts at your convenience.
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However, the quest isn't quite over yet, as the Old Lady makes it pretty clear the Laudanum was secretly for her all along, rather than the children she originally promised you she was trying to save.
Return to the lantern, rest, then head back to the Old Lady's house once more. You'll find that the door is now open.
Inside, interact with the dead Old Lady and the nearby journal on the dresser.
This will complete the Laudanum side quest. Though you won't get any additional in-game rewards for doing so, you'll pop the "Laudanum" trophy or achievement for your troubles, which gets you one step closer to completing the full list.