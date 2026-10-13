Valor Mortis The Lullaby quest walkthrough

The Lullaby quest in Valor Mortis is one of the strangest side quests that you can encounter. Just left of the Marketplace lantern in the Fallen Village chapter is a home you can enter containing a crib in the center of the main room. When you approach the crib, you'll hear a baby crying and be immediately granted a sidequest called The Lullaby.
We'll admit this is a bit creepy, but if you want a unique Amber to equip, it's worth knocking this one out. So, if you need a nudge in the right direction, let's take a look at what you'll need to do to complete The Lullaby side quest in Valor Mortis.
How to complete The Lullaby side quest in Valor Mortis
Before leaving the home, head out the back door to find a group of enemies waiting there. They can be easily mowed down with the new shotgun you've recently obtained from the carriage you passed through on your way to this area.
Make sure to grab the Weathered Key on the ground in the same location as the enemies, then return to the lantern and rest.
From the lantern, turn around and backtrack through the carriage to the area before this one. After defeating the large, powerful enemy on the other side, take the path on the right.
Follow this path straight until you enter an area with a bridge that you can jump over directly ahead of you, with a house visible on the other side. Get a running start, then leap over to the gap in the bridge.
Use the Weathered Key on the door here to enter the house, then check inside for the Toy item.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Return to the original house containing the crib. Place the Toy in the crib to complete the quest, which earns you the Tomorrow's Promise Amber.
Tomorrow's Promise can be equipped to cause the Ferrofluid Flask (your primary healing item) to regenerate your health over time. However, note that this replaces the immediate heal effect from using the Flask, replenishing more health at a slower pace instead. Make sure you weigh the pros and cons of using this in your build before equipping it to an Amber slot.