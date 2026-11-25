If you're looking for a Pegassi Infernus for Randy in GTA 6, you won't be given a location at first, but you will get a photo sent to your in-game phone. This doesn't help much, as looking around could take a while, so I've found a guaranteed location to help you out.
As it happens, though, the more cars you jack for Randy in GTA 6, the more information you'll eventually get, so if you find something else on his list before the Infernus, you may end up being sent a location. If you're still in the dark, though, here's where to pick up the Pegassi Infernus in GTA 6.
GTA 6 Pegassi Infernus location
There's a Pegassi Infernus located on the 8th level of the police parking lot in Crosstown, Vice City. You'll have to careful getting in to the lot, but once you're in, you can just drive the car right out.
To get into the parking lot, you'll need to walk around the outside of the building until you find the cherry picker, which you can take up to the fourth floor staircase. From here, simply take the stairs up the 8th floor, walk through the door, turn back on yourself, and you'll see the purple Infernus in front of you. There should be no one around, so just hack into the car with the GTA 6 key cloner and drive it to the bottom level. Here, you will be spotted, but you can get out easily enough through any one of the automatic gates and make a break for it - you'll be too fast for any police to catch up.
Strangely, if you get this location from Randy, he'll also text you a code for the lot, but I didn't have to use this and haven't found where it can be used yet, so if you follow my method above, you shouldn't need a door code at all.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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