Former Rockstar Games tech lead Obbe Vermeij says the headphones in GTA 6 were originally pitched for the last time the series ventured into Vice City.
One of my favorite new aspects in Grand Theft Auto 6 – despite the mountain of features it introduces into the series, both from a gameplay and technical perspective – is the addition of headphones to Jason and Luicia's arsenal.
The radio stations have always been a highlight of the series for me, but being able to listen while walking about the streets or swamps of Leonida, or having Jason get into a shootout in a drug den while Natasha Bedingfield's seminal 2004 anthem Unwritten plays in his ears, has made the game feel much more alive. It's gotten me to walk about more and really take in the world.
I'm not alone in this, apparently as a viral Twitter post praising the inclusion of headphones and their impact on immersion in the game appeared yesterday, catching the attention of Vermeij.
The ex-Rockstar developer – who worked at the studio from 1995 to 2009, shortly after GTA 4's The Lost and Damned DLC released – reveals that it was actually something the studio thought about years ago.
"Fun fact: We planned a headphones feature in Vice City (2002)," he writes, adding, "It didn't happen for some technical reason I can't remember." Attached is an image of the pick-up icon for the item.
And, while fans share their theories about what the reason could've been, he's not confirming anything (but he likely couldn't, anyway, if he doesn't remember).
However, he does confirm that it was for a portable radio system as opposed to a Walkman-type item which presumably would've allowed you to choose your songs at will – something not even possible in GTA 6.
Playing Rockstar's new game? Be sure to read through our GTA 6 review and look through our GTA 6 guide for some more knowledge on the 2026 behemoth.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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