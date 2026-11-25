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"He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew," said Feige to Entertainment Weekly. "We didn’t know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was." Stewart passed away on October 28 after a brief battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Doomsday is Stewart final project.
Co-director Anthony Russo said the star "muscled through" his performance even though "It was clear that he was struggling with his health." Russo added that there was an "intensely emotional" atmosphere that day and "It was in the back of all of our heads, we may never see him on set again."
"You could see it wasn’t just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others," added Anthony Russo, who is co-directing the movie alongside his brother Joe Russo. "It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that."
Stewart reprises his role as mutant Charles Xavier in Doomsday, a character he has been playing for over two decades. Stewart was introduced to the world of Marvel back in 2000 in the first X-Men movie. Doomsday marks Stewart's ninth time playing the telepathic X-Men leader. Entertainment Weekly notes that Stewart was offered a role in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to hit cinemas next December, but he declined.
Feige has confirmed that the team is planning on including a tribute to Stewart in the new movie. "We’re long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us," said Feige, "We’re looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend.” Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on December 16 in the UK and December 18 in the UK.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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