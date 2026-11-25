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A Marvel fan has a theory that it's Tony Stark who's the variant of Victor Von Doom in the MCU – and not the other way around.
Robert Downey Jr. is returning as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, and, so far, we don't know why the actor is playing both roles.
One fan, though, has an idea. They speculate that, when Tony goes back in time to meet Howard Stark in Avengers: Endgame, there's a clue that the timeline for Maria Stark's pregnancy doesn't add up. That suggests Howard and Maria might have adopted a baby instead – possibly a baby from Latveria?
"This is why Doctor Doom has Tony's face," the theory concludes. "In the multiverse, some worlds never adopted Victor. He stayed in Latveria and became the God-King we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr. returning makes sense now. Everything we loved about Iron Man was just a mask for the monster inside." Check out the full theory below.
While this is a compelling idea, there's nothing in Endgame that explicitly stops the timeline from making sense, especially since Howard actually suggests Maria's pregnancy is very far along. Still, it is an interesting possibility – and considering Downey Jr. is playing both roles, there has to be some kind of connection between the characters.
"People wondered, 'Is Doom just a variant of another character? Is this just a shortcut to bringing back another character?' The answer is no. He's Victor Von Doom," Kevin Feige has previously teased.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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