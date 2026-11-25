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Pharazôn is overjoyed that Sauron surrendered and laughs gloatingly, while Gil-galad is more concerned, warning he foresees the "doom of men." As it turns out, Gil-galad is right.
Sauron gets the idea to surrender after receiving a letter from Pharazôn that says Númenor is the "king of men." With his own army diminished and, apparently recognizing Pharazôn's arrogance, Sauron gives himself up, and the season ends with him smirking as his theme plays ominously in the background.
In J.R.R Tolkien's works, Númenor is ultimately destroyed by Eru Ilúvatar, who is Middle-earth's equivalent to God. The reason Númenor is destroyed is thanks to hubris: they invade the Undying Lands, AKA Valinor, seeking immortality, and so are punished.
However, this happens thanks to Sauron's manipulations. He is kept prisoner in Númenor, but is able to work his way up to becoming an advisor to Pharazôn (they don't call him the Deceiver for nothing).
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So, it seems this is Sauron's plan for The Rings of Power season 4: exploit Pharazôn and Númenor's obvious arrogance to destroy the island forever, eliminating a huge threat to himself.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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