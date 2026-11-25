Mario Kart World just got a massive new update in version 1.9.0, finally bringing Nintendo's Switch 2 racing game into the limelight – but not all fans are satisfied.
Nintendo unveils 1.9.0 in a colorful trailer on YouTube, featuring eight "new" tracks and two Knockout Tour routes – and yes, the quote marks around the word "new" are intentional on my part.
That's because the tracks are sequels of sorts, acting as the "two" counterparts to already existing maps: Airship Fortress 2, Desert Hills 2, DK Pass 2, Maio Bros. Circuit 2, Koopa Troopa Beach 2, Salty Salty Speedway 2, and Wario Stadium 2.
Fans are jokingly calling 1.9.0 the "update of 2s" in the comments, noting that there isn't one truly new map in the lineup here. They're just reverse takes on old tracks, really.
"This update certainly has 'The Power of Two' in it," reads one reply. Another jests, "This is like if McDonald's slapped a McChicken inside a McDouble, put it in a new box, and called it a brand-new menu item," clarifying they're "not mad at this update, though."
There is still 2.0 to look forward to, after all – and players note that's likely why Nintendo hasn't dropped anything too big in 1.9.0.
"People don't seem to realize we're getting close to a 2.0 update," as one response puts it. "That's the big one that will have a lot of stuff that probably people are looking for and stuff that people aren't expecting."
As for the Knockout Tour routes, this week's patch also brings two: Feather Rally and Lucky Cat Rally.
The new version includes plenty of other changes, as outlined on Nintendo's official support website. They range from technical to wholesome, like the fact that "confetti now falls during the results presentation in Grand Prix and Knockout Tour."
Folks can also now pass through the river route to Cheep Cheep Falls from DK Pass, Sky-High Sundae, Salty Salty Speedway, Starview Peak, and Wario Shipyard.
All in all, it's not a bad update – heck, at least it's something seeing the love Nintendo's given Mario Kart 8 recently – but it does leave ample room for a banger 2.0, if you ask me.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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