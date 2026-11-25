Capcom has announced that its dinosaur shooter Exoprimal will be unplayable next September as the servers are being taken offline.
While not quite as massive as the year it had in 2026, Capcom's 2023 was incredible, with Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 releasing as two certified game of the year contenders and as two of the all-time greats in their respective genres. But there was another, namely Exoprimal, a PvPvE shooter where you took a ton of Overwatch-like character classes into brawls where you'd fend off armies of dinosaurs.
It had a bit of a cult following, but Capcom has announced it'll be joining the pile of dead live service titles next year. In a post on the Exoprimal website, Capcom confirms that services for the game will go offline on September 29, 2027, with the post reading, "We cannot thank you enough for the love and support you have shown over the years, and we sincerely apologize for the gravity of this announcement."
As it begins the shutdown process, the game's survival pass premium tiers (aka, the paid battle pass) have been removed from the in-game store already. The game itself will be taken off sale on March 30, 2027, and those who own it will have six more months to play it before it's gone forever. With no way to access the content in single-player, it'll sadly join the ever-growing list of games that are just gone, which certainly isn't a bad omen for the all-digital future.
Exoprimal was perhaps best known for being the bane of many a Dino Crisis fan upon its announcement – especially when there's a character who looks like that game's heroine Regina, who featured heavily in marketing. It was genuinely a fun time when you got into it, but it suffered from the same fate many live services do, that being there's too damn many of them, so it never really took off. It also didn't help that Exoprimal's best content was hidden behind a ton of playtime.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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