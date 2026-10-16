Game Freak is moving on from Beast of Reincarnation, with major updates for the Pokemon dev's action RPG coming to an end

Beast of Reincarnation hasn't been around for long, having only just launched in August – but Pokemon developer Game Freak is already seemingly pulling the plug on the action RPG.
The studio announces as much in a new post over on X (as translated via the built-in tool, DeepL, and Google), first thanking players for engaging with Beast of Reincarnation. The devs then explain that their post-launch update cycle is "coming to a close" following their next planned patch on October 19.
After that, there won't be any more "frequent" updates or major patches, sadly – although fans can still share any pressing feedback.
In other words, Game Freak is closing the book on Beast of Reincarnation after only two months, it seems. I can't say I'm too surprised, unfortunately, however, considering the action RPG's shaky launch.
Heck, the game's director himself publicly apologized for it, saying he was "truly sorry" that the game hasn't "provided a sufficiently enjoyable experience" for fans. The statement came after it racked up "Mixed" reviews from critics and players alike.
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Folks were dubbing Beast of Reincarnation a "bad and laughable" new IP from Game Freak, slating its awkward combat and story pacing – features the devs actually went on to promise they'd remedy.
While they did drop various updates, with the most recent having addressed some of the biggest pain points cited in reviews, the game's rating never really significantly went up. A quick look over at its Steam page tells me as much.
It sits with "Mixed" reviews over there, boasting just a "Mostly Positive" rating if you sort by more recent feedback… which, yeah, isn't great.
That's not to say that has anything to do with Game Freak's decision here, though. The studio doesn't actually give any reason as to why it's wrapping up work on its action RPG, even if it stands as one of the new games that's only launched this year.
There's no telling unless the devs speak on it, I suppose.
Here's why we think Beast of Reincarnation is a Pokémon-inspired soulslike without the cruelty of Dark Souls – and it's better for it, if you're interested.
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