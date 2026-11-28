There's often a tragic backstory to any great game in which developers were forced to work way beyond their scheduled hours, often late into nights and even on weekends. Usually, the perception is that everyone's working their tail off to get a project out the door in time for whatever deadline is set by the publisher, but in the case of BioWare's seminal 2003 RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a lot of people showed up at the studio just because they felt bad for people who actually had stuff to do.
John Winski, a former employee of BioWare going all the way back to 1996, reflects on Knights of the Old Republic's development in a recent conversation with Pembridge TV. "I think we worked five months of crunch time," he says. "We started with Tuesdays and Thursdays, we'd work 12-hour days. Then it became five days a week working 12-hour days. Saturdays, I don't know how long we were doing seven days a week, 12-hour days."
That's a lot of crunch. Without official numbers to go by, it's hard to know how that stacks up against notoriously crunch-heavy development cycles like The Last of Us 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cyberpunk 2077, but if you're doing the math, that equates to 84-hour work weeks, more than double the average in most places. According to Winski, "a lot of times it was sympathy crunch," meaning workers who weren't required to come into the studio were doing so anyway because they felt bad for those dealing with mandated crunch.
"You don't have any work, but a bunch of other people have to be here, so you're gonna be here too. Which wasn't great, but also, if you look back, it's like, 'I am supporting all those people that have work to do," adds Winski. "Why wouldn't I be? And when you're young, you're kind of stupid and going, 'well, let's just do it', and it worked."
Can't argue with that. I mean, I'll argue all day long against crunch culture, but there's no denying that Knights of the Old Republic was a huge success, becoming an immediate hit and the best-selling Star Wars game of all time when it released. It's also not just one of the best Star Wars games to this day, it's also one of the most beloved RPGs of all time, proving that, unfortunately, great games can come from problematic working environments.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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