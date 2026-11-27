It might be hard to believe now, but Bethesda wasn't everyone's top choice for bringing back the Fallout series. In fact, when it came to Fallout 3, Obsidian was the studio many fans wanted to see tackle the wasteland, emboldening the team behind The Elder Scrolls to get things right for the sci-fi RPG.
Bruce Nesmith, a long-time developer at Bethesda who worked on Skyrim and the Fallout games (including as a quest designer on Fallout 3), explained the atmosphere back in the mid-to-late 2000s to The Examined Game. "There was huge pushback when Bethesda got the Fallout license to do Fallout 3," he remembers.
"There were a lot of people who were Obsidian fans who were like, 'Bethesda's going to screw it up, they're just going to make it [Oblivion], we want Fallout the way we remember Fallout, these guys should never have had it,'" he says. "There was a strong vocal community that just hated that we were going to make that game."
If you can cast your mind back to the era, Obsidian would've seemed like a more appealing choice. Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords in 2004 proved the team's ability to handle sprawling science-fiction, and Bethesda's push into open-world design didn't quite blend with the nuance of the early Fallout releases.
But Todd Howard and his crew weren't about to let the doubters win. If anything, they became more dedicated to making Fallout 3. "We had to prove them wrong," Nesmith says. "And fortunately, we did. And Fallout 3 was embraced, even by a lot of our skeptics."
He mentions there was a portion of the fanbase who maintain that Fallout 2 was the franchise highlight, and will forever remain so. "But we tried our best to just not engage. You're not going to win that argument, you're not going to persuade hearts and minds," he adds. "All you can do is make the best game you can make and let that be your statement."
And Fallout 3 is quite the statement. Obsidian did give us Fallout: New Vegas in 2010, and then we got Fallout 4 from Bethesda in 2015. When will we see Fallout 5? That's anyone's guess, but Obsidian is apparently working on another game set in the wasteland for the time-being.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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