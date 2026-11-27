Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo has given Robert Downey Jr. some of the highest possible praise.
Downey Jr. will soon be returning to the MCU, fresh off his Best Supporting Actor Oscar win for Oppenheimer, but this time as the villainous Doctor Doom. Joe and Anthony Russo are also back to direct.
"We love this film. We've poured a lot into it. We've had seven years to think about it. We've got Robert back, greatest actor in the world," Joe Russo said on Good Morning America. "I think it is unlike any movie that's been made in the Marvel universe up to this point. It's tonally very different. It's very surprising, and I think the audience is going to be very surprised when they see the movie."
Joe Russo also recently had high praise for another Marvel actor: Tom Holland. "I think Tom Holland translates in a way that I don't know if very few actors in history translate," he shared. "There is a charm and a genuineness and a warmth to him that really resonates with audiences. And he's so authentic as a person and his performances are so authentic, and he really embodies that character in a way that's straight off the page of the comics.
"And I think that movie is a testament to his star power," he continued. "We've said this before, he's the last great movie star. There's a vintage quality to Tom Holland that feels like it comes from a time that doesn't exist now. There's lots of great movie stars out there, but [his] energy is different. He's got that quality that very, very few people have had."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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