Walmart's website is chock-full of all kinds of Black Friday deals; they're on items big and small, cheap and expensive, reliable and... not so much. I'm seeing a lot of gaming discounts on tech from brands I've never heard of.
I'm always looking to upgrade my gaming rig with the best tech out there, and I've browsed the Walmart Black Friday sales to see if the retailer has anything good on offer. It does, hidden under a heap of $20 RGB-toting controllers that look like they'd break after a single GTA 6 firefight, and here you'll find the top five picks I'd go for (if I had the money). Some of them are ways to improve my PC itself, others are things that'll let me game while I'm not at my desk.
It's not controversial to say that a good screen is fundamental for a great gaming experience. It's why I've picked a more premium option from Walmart's list: it has a more substantial discount, making it a bit easier to leap to the big-screen high-res model.
Why treat my rig to a premium experience, if I'm still going to spend every commute awkwardly fiddling with my phone screen to play games? I find mobile controllers a great buy for people who play a lot of shooters on their phone: they make you so much better, it feels like you're cheating.
I'm a big sucker for great-sounding immersive audio, and so I value a premium headset as one of the most important upgrades for any kind of gaming set-up. This is still an expensive piece of kit, but I wouldn't consider buying cheap headphones in case they ruin my games.
I've really become a convert to using a gaming controller on PC, and have enjoyed other GameSir products I've used. Plus, I find them more comfortable than the DualSense, so when I finally get a PS5, this controller will be ready for me.
What about a way to game on the go (while giving me access to a load of games not available on my PC?). This is the big Switch 2 discount of 2026's Black Friday, bundling Mario's racing game with the console and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Why Black Friday is the best time for a rig upgrade
I built my computer myself a good five years ago, and I did it in a pretty frustrating way, which was the only solution to my being low in funds at the time. I bought one or two components every Black Friday or Prime Day, and it took me well over a year to assemble all of the pieces.
Doing so saved me loads of money (at least a third of the price compared to buying the components outright), and I've come to defend Black Friday as a good time to upgrade parts of your gaming set-up which need some care. If you need something anyway, like a better monitor or replacement for a faulty item, you can get what you need at a discounted price.
I wouldn't buy a rig upgrade pre-emptively; if you think you might want a new headset in the near future, I'd always advise getting your money's worth and keeping your current model limping on as long as possible. I always wait until something's held together by string and duct tape before i upgrade, and discounts are pretty frequent anyway.
Also, if you've never owned an item on this list, like a mobile or PC controller, it's a good time to make that wish-list purchase. These items can sometimes fall into the 'want' category rather than the 'need' one, and the lower price makes it easier to justify the purchase.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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