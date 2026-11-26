By now, you might be well into your adventure through Leonida, but Black Friday GTA 6 deals could take things a step further, or help you get the game for a lower price. Truth be told, there are loads of ways to enhance your enjoyment of the game. Whether you're coming back to gaming for the first time in ages or this is your full-time hobby and you want to see how a new controller, chair, headset, or screen might help you enjoy things more, I've got you.
See, I review all sorts of gaming hardware for my job, and part of that job is tracking the prices of all the latest gear throughout the year so I know when the best times to buy them are. No period of the year sees as many bits of gaming hardware with discounted price tags quite like Black Friday, and since GTA 6's launch has coincided with them this year, there are honestly so many things you could get for cheaper than usual that could enhance your playtime in GTA 6 for now, for the inevitable multiplayer launch, and beyond.
So I'm here to help. From now until the end of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, I'm going to be tracking down the best discounts for GTA 6 players. So far, I've found controllers, headsets, chairs, screens, and vouchers, just in case you haven't actually bought the game yet and you're looking for a cheaper route in. You'll find my favorite deals right below, but I'll be updating you live with my findings and shopping advice, so stick around and let's see what we find.
I've been reviewing PS5 and Xbox accessories and their deals for four years as GamesRadar+'s hardware editor. I'm also a huge GTA fan, so I'm excited to pull both of those things together for this live report to recommend you the gear that'll make your time with this much-anticipated game all the more special. I'm only going to recommend the stuff I've actually had hands-on time with, reviewed, and would happily use or recommend to a friend.
Favorite GTA games: GTA 4, GTA Online, GTA: San Andreas
If you've been waiting for a Black Friday deal to try and get GTA 6 a little more affordable, it's not currently on offer anywhere. The other option is to try to get GTA 6 digitally, and for that you might have better luck looking for discounted PSN vouchers.
UK: The game is actually discounted at Amazon in the UK, but there's a PSN wallet upgrade linked below too if you want to check that out.
The GameSir G7 Pro is the best controller for most players who don't want to break the bank on Xbox, but still want great functionality. There are options with larger feature sets I'll be seeking out, so stay tuned to the live updates further down the page, but when this is discounted, it's hard for most players to disagree with.
The Fractal Scape is a premium-feeling gaming headset at a mid-range price. It's one I use every day and although it won't be any help to Xbox players, it'll be an excellent choice for PS5 and PC players looking to grab a headset that punches above its weight in terms of audio quality.
If you're noticing in your early weeks with GTA 6 that your old chair is getting a bit worse for wear, I'd recommend the Corsair TC500 Luxe. Especially for a more relaxed, comfy, and sturdy seat you'll want to spend lots of time in, this is one of my favorite console-leaning desk chairs.
I'd guess that since Rockstar is neglecting the comparatively massive PC market, the majority of you will be playing GTA 6 on a big, comfy couch, but a lot of folks have dual setups around a desk these days, and some people don't have the room for a couch in their bedroom where they actually spend time gaming.
So with that in mind, I'm going to be recommending some gaming chairs here as well. GTA 6 is an experience you'll probably put over 100 hours into if you want to see everything and complete the main story without rushing, and that's a long old time to be sitting on a desk chair that you've probably been meaning to replace for a few years now anyway.
I also review gaming chairs, so I can give you a few pointers. What I will say is that gaming chairs rarely get more affordable throughout the year than they do during Black Friday, and since they're pretty stupidly expensive, it's a pretty good idea to buy one while they're actually a little more in budget. So coming up next, I'll show you one of my favorite chairs that's currently on offer, as well as a more budget-friendly alternative.
Want an in-depth guide for controllers? Look no further
A week or two ago, I actually put together a list of controllers I've reviewed that I think would work wonders in GTA 6. I separated things out for Xbox and PC players, I gave a rundown of options to cover different budgets, and I think the majority of the ones I recommended over there are actually on sale, so I'll run through them one by one as we go, but if you know you're looking for a controller for GTA 6, it might be worth taking a quick look at the link below.
The first deal I'd like to bring to your attention is the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited.
This is one for the Xbox players, so PS5 readers, check back in a moment because I swear I love you all equally.
The Nacon RXU is my favorite controller for Xbox overall. It's one of the premium, elite gamepads for that console and features maybe the best microswitch buttons I've ever pressed. Alongside its prowess as a great gamepad doing the basics well, it has four back buttons, two additional bumpers, and a screen to help you customize it on a software level.
On the hardware level, it comes with a wireless dongle, a carry case, charging stand, tiny weights you can put in its grips, and swappable thumbstick tops to throw on its Hall sensor innards.
Unlike PS5 players, Xbox Series X and S gamers have even more of a reason to opt for a third-party licensed controller because they aren't bound to the same rigid licensing limitations that Sony ones are. They have rumble and haptic motors within them that are able to fire while you're playing on the console. PS5 controllers don't get that, so this is one you can rub in PS5 players' faces.
If you want to. I'm not fueling the console war. As I said, I love you both equally.
Okay, here's what I've found at the big retailers in the US. Sadly, the game isn't discounted anywhere, but besides Walmart and Target, stock seems to be pretty good. I've linked to the PS5 copies of the game below, but I've checked the Xbox versions too, and they all seem readily available as well, sadly, for the same exact price.
To get things underway, I'm going to do a quick search around and see what the best deals on the game itself are at the moment
If you've been holding out for a Black Friday price on GTA 6, you're in the right place. I'm going to be keeping track (with like, a million tabs open) of the price of the game in as many places as possible, so if there's a way to get it for cheaper, you'll be the first to know.
For now, stay tuned. I'm going to do an initial pass through the big retailers selling GTA 6 to see if anyone is offering it for a penny less than full price. I suspect they won't be, but in the UK we've already seen the price of the code in the box at Amazon see a discount down to £64. Meanwhile, ShopTo has a £70 PSN voucher reduced to £60, so if you want to buy it straight from the PlayStation Store for less money, you can.
I'm not sure there's an equivalent to either in the US, but let me have a look, and I'll be back to report my findings.
Let's get the simple things out of the way before we start
When will Black Friday GTA 6 deals start to disappear?
Black Friday is tomorrow at the time of writing, that means it's Thanksgiving right now (so Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate) and deals are already underway. Discounts started to show a week or two ago, but will last probably through the weekend and eventually turn into Cyber Monday ones thereafter.
I'd be watching like a hawk today and tomorrow if there's something you're specifically looking for. Prices tend to hold throughout the weekend, but with so much renewed interest in gaming at the moment thanks to GTA, stock might not last as long as we want it to. Hope that helps!
Greetings, Black Friday GTA 6 deal hunters. My name is Duncan. I'm the hardware editor here at GamesRadar+, and I'm psyched to see what kind of fun offers on gaming tech, PSN and Xbox vouchers, and the game itself we can find over the coming days.
I'll be giving you live updates here you can follow along with, so stay tuned. To get things underway, take a look at the highlighted deals I've already posted above. I'll have more to share soon!