GTA 6 has notably launched without a PC release, landing on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S only – a debacle that has, of course, led to fans attempting to get the Grand Theft Auto entry running on computers.
There are various "projects," so to speak, attempting to tackle an unofficial PC port – but one in particular made rounds recently after Rockstar allegedly took its Discord server down and prompted its lead – an anonymous 15-year-old (as per their own words) – to say "goodbye," noting that "managing school and sports is hard enough without having middle-aged men yell and complain to you on Discord."
Well, they're back… and so is their project, Leonida. And, according to a new post on Twitter from "NotRexed," the Leonida lead, they'll provide more information on their supposed GTA 6 PC port in the coming days.
"Leonida is NOT dead," they write. "I have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes. I'll have some stuff to show all of you soon." They follow up on this with a response stating that Leonida should feature "native Linux support," with "more on that later."
Obviously, it's difficult to verify anything they say, seeing as this is a (very) unofficial port, should it be happening at all. Rockstar itself hasn't actually spoken on the matter publicly.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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