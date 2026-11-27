David O., lead animator on dark fantasy action roguelike The Ashen Oz, died suddenly on November 16, according to developer Ashbone Games. He was responsible for bringing "every character in The Ashen OZ to life," the studio wrote.
On November 20, Ashbone Games released a separate statement from studio lead Ash. "Honestly, I still can't believe he's gone. It doesn't feel real, and the pain is more than I can put into words," they grieved.
"I will do everything in my power to make The Ashen OZ a success," Ash added. "Not just for us, but for him. I want the world to see what he created, and I want his name and his work to live on. Please remember him with us."
The Ashen OZ caught our attention earlier this year, in no small part thanks to its art style. A grisly fairytale where ink spills like blood, The Ashen OZ (just on Steam for now) presents the classic story The Wizard of Oz as a 2D sidescroller that smacks of roguelike icons Hades and Dead Cells. "An action roguevania," it's been called in some promotions.
I detect a bit of Ender Lilies, a melancholy Metroidvania that pushes a small child and her spirit guardians into mortal peril, about The Ashen OZ. Here, too, a young girl navigates a grim world of monsters and multi-phase boss battles, now hoovering up random upgrades to assemble a synergistic build for each run. Parries and combos fuel an aggressive-looking combat system that pops in motion, a vast array of movements and effects selling the physiology of malformed beings and the heft of our heroine's powers.
The Ashen OZ is to The Wizard of Oz what Alice: Madness Returns was to Alice in Wonderland: a grimdark, dreamlike riff on a classic, broken down and remolded to fit action combat. That's no coincidence; in an old Reddit post, one of its developers says they were inspired by Alice: Madness Returns directly. I've been on board since the first trailer – the upgrade screen for your primary weapon, a magic umbrella, raised an eyebrow – and it's a shame its team suffered such a loss.
Just this month, Ashbone Games announced the game's first closed playtest – an important step on the road to a still-unscheduled launch.
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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