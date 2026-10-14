Doom and Gears of War creators among the developers paying tribute to legendary FPS dev Richard 'Levelord' Gray: "He was called 'Levelord' for a reason"

Tributes are pouring in for Duke Nukem and Sin level designer Richard 'Levelord' Gray, who passed away on October 12, 2026, aged 68.
Gray got his start making modded levels for Doom, making his official game development debut as a designer for fellow FPS Duke Nukem 3D, before going on to design levels for the likes of Quake, Half-Life: Opposing Force, and Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, as well as being a primary designer on Sin. His talent for level design had him dubbed 'Levelord,' with him being known to leave easter eggs hidden in maps, such as the "You're not supposed to be here – Levelord" message found in a number of his maps for players keen to explore.
Apogee founder Scott Miller recalls, "Richard was a stellar talent who joined the game industry in his 40's when Apogee hired him to join the Duke 3D team," calling him "a relentless hard worker, a fun teammate, and an overall great human." Longtime 3D Realms community manager Joe Siegler says he "was like the friend to everyone" and that "I had a great fortune to work with him directly for a couple of years."
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3D Realms co-founder George Broussard adds, "Richard was a unique character. He didn't like a lot of feedback and meddling in his levels and he had a strong vision for them. This often caused some friction on the team but the results spoke for themselves." He adds, "Richard was always happy and smiling around the office and well liked by everyone."
Doom co-creator John Romero also pays tribute to Gray, saying "He was full of life, a gentle soul, and an excellent level designer. He was called 'Levelord' for a reason." Romero praises episodes two and three of Duke Nukem 3D, saying they "had such distinctive designs."
PC Gamer reports that Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski paid tribute to Gray on his private Twitter account, saying, "RIP Richard 'Levelord' Gray. You broke the mold, fella. Guy paved the way for so many level/environment designers."
Meanwhile, Slipgate Ironworks founder Frederik Schreiber calls him "without a doubt, one of the kindest people I've ever met in the games industry. Incredibly humble, remarkably intelligent, endlessly creative, and always a pleasure to be around," adding that despite his influential career, "he never carried himself as anything other than a genuinely good human being."
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