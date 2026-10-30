Doom's John Romero confirms his new FPS is saved after Xbox abandoned it, new publisher deal helps studio re-hire 10 laid off staff

Now, over a year later, Romero has updated VGC on the studio's current standing. He says that the studio kept on staff "as long as we could, trying to find funding to finish the game." But eventually, the studio was forced to "do redundancy and then figure out what we're going to do with a super-small team."
The team of 110 people went down to five at one point, but Romero says that the FPS title has a new publisher, and that the studio has "brought 10 people back." The returning devs were "the leads of the different sub-teams that we had." The game is being redesigned in accordance with the smaller team.
"We don't need to be bigger than that, the game is scoped for a team that's that size and we're just super happy," Romero explains. As far as the original plans, he says, "We're not getting that game to the end. That game we can't get to the end, because it's a 110-person game. So this is a complete redesign of a totally different game, but it uses a lot of the work that we had in the previous games."
However, Romero notes "we've moved a bunch of stuff over to the new game, which got us a big head-start, starting with really great art, cool weapons, all that kind of stuff." As for the new publisher, Romero notes that he's unable to reveal what it is, but notes it's pretty hands off.
"The publisher we're with right now has zero creative goals for this game. They're like 'you make what you want, we're publishing it, we're not going to tell you what to make'. That's the perfect deal, you know?"
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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