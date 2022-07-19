Doom developer John Romero is working on a new FPS

Doom creator John Romero says he's working on a new FPS game.

In a tweet (opens in new tab) earlier today, Romero tweeted to say that he was hiring for Romero Games' "new FPS." The information in the tweet goes on to explain that the team is "working with a major publisher" on the game, which is "an all-new FPS with an original, new IP."

Exciting news! I'm working on a new FPS, and we're hiring.

If the team is currently at the hiring stage, the game is likely to be in the earliest stages of development, but Romero's tweet says that the studio is expanding. The studio's website (opens in new tab) confirms that the game will be made with Unreal Engine 5's "state-of-the-art technology."

There's little more to go on right now, but some clues can be derived from the job listings available on that website. Multiple roles suggest a significant focus on multiplayer - the lead level designer (opens in new tab) requirements include "extensive experience" on "current gen console or PC titles that featured a multiplayer component," while Online Architect and Senior Multiplayer Programmer roles both suggest online play will be important to the new project.

Beyond that, however, Romero Games says that "it's way too early to share any other information" about the game.

While Romero is known for his work on the original Doom and Quake games, Romero Games - the studio he established in 2015 alongside his wife, Brenda - has a slightly broader remit. Its most recent game was Mafia strategy title Empire of Sin, which arrived in 2020, while Romero himself has also been working on Sigil, a substantial Doom mod launched in 2019. A follow-up to that game (opens in new tab) was first mentioned in 2021, but it doesn't seem like that project is related to the new IP.

