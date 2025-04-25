Id says Doom: The Dark Ages is "the best Doom game we've ever made" as it reveals we're leaving Hell for the Lovecraftian Cosmic Realm and getting a gun that shoots a mace on a chain

Doom has been going strong for decades, but the upcoming entry, Doom: The Dark Ages , is looking to switch things up by taking us to a Lovecraftian dimension known as the Cosmic Realm and giving us a gun that fires a melee weapon. It's rad.

In a new trailer and gameplay showcase, game director Hugo Martin reveals the new world of the Cosmic Realm. It's got trippy, "Cyclopean architecture" that shifts around and flying squid things – it's definitely got that Lovecraft feel.

"An unholy union between Hell and the Cosmic Realm has been formed," so that explains why the Doomslayer needs to go there and kick some butt. This means there are twisted new foes to face off against, like the Cosmic Baron, which has two bladed arms and can unleash psionic projectile attacks if you try to fight it at range.

Luckily, it and other enemies can be parried with the new shield to open them up for a counter attack. There's also a Kaca demon, which, to be honest, looks like a floating brain with tentacles. It would be at home in Bloodborne .

To help you dispatch these demons is the new Reaver shot, a gun that fires a large metal ball attached to a chain that can recall it. It's awesome. Its light attack simply targets one opponent, but its heavy attack can whip around to hit multiple at once. It looks like a great new piece of kit.

Martin calls Doom: The Dark Ages "the best Doom game we've ever made," and says "we gave this everything we've had, we've left no feature unpolished." There was originally going to be multiplayer added, but the team scrapped it to ensure the single-player mode could be as good as possible.

